Saul A. Hagerty was just 17 when he enlisted in the Army, but he wasn’t alone. His father, Silas, was a volunteer with him, and the two reported to Camp Orr near Kittanning, Pennsylvania, for their departure as new recruits of the 103rd Pennsylvania Volunteers Regiment. The year? 1862. Saul and Silas were, respectively, a musician and corporal for the Union in the Civil War. And while fate didn’t keep them together until the very end, it did bring Saul to Yuma in his final years.
But how did he get here? That’s a question that his third great-nephew, Evan Slaughenhoupt, has worked hard to answer. After learning of Saul Hagerty’s existence, Slaughenhoupt set off on a quest to discover as much as he could, and now nearing the end of the journey, he’s authored books, found Saul’s gravesite in Yuma Pioneer Cemetery and planned a Memorial Day trip to Yuma all the way from Florida. For Slaughenhoupt, it’s about time people heard Saul’s story.
Going back 160 years, Saul’s story as Slaughenhoupt tells it provides a unique window into the Civil War and the turn of the century. After enlisting and departing for Pittsburgh, the 103rd Pennsylvania regiment had boarded a transport ship in March to land at Ft. Monroe, Virginia. It was thought that they could put an end to the war quickly by marching to Richmond, defeating rebel forces and taking control of the city.
It would prove to not be so easy. After seeing minimal action during the siege of Yorktown and the battle of Williamsburg, the regiment was separated from its full complement of tents, knapsacks and blankets. From the north to south banks of the Chickahominy River, heavy engagements between the Union and Confederacy had resulted in the Union being pushed back. The 103rd didn’t make it near Richmond until the end of May.
Around this time, Confederate General Joseph E. Johnson was replaced by Robert E. Lee during the Battle of Seven Days, which involved multiple battles. The 103rd regiment was involved in one of these: the Battle of Seven Pines.
Saul and Silas were in Company G of the regiment and during this battle, they were on the farthest left flank of the Union Army. This meant they were the closest any troops were to Richmond. On May 31, they were attacked.
“Many of the Union soldiers were not even provided ammunition and thereby after receiving strong enemy fire, needed to run away from the fight, earning an undeserved, poor reputation,” Slaughenhoupt noted.
The 103rd regiment provided guards for retreat, so they were the last ones to arrive at Harrison’s Landing on July 3, 1862. They formed part of the Army of the Potomac and were visited by President Lincoln on July 8. During this encampment, special musical history took place.
Union Major General Daniel Adams Butterfield wasn’t pleased with the bugle call for “Extinguish Lights” and with the help of brigade bugler Oliver Wilcox Norton, created “Taps” to honor his men. Historians record Norton having said that “the music was beautiful on that still summer night and was heard far beyond the limits of our Brigade.”
Slaughenhoupt noted that Saul Hagerty would have clearly heard the first playing of “Taps.” And while it’s unknown whether Saul played drum or bugle as an army musician, it’s very possible that he was among the earliest buglers who helped spread the song.
The regiment would return to Fort Monroe by mid-August, but with some misfortune as the boat carrying Union records, supplies and other essentials had sunk. By December, they became part of the Anaconda Strategy to choke out southern ports of entry and thus went to New Bern and later Plymouth, North Carolina.
In 1863, the battles of Gettysburg and Vicksburg had inspired hope that the war wouldn’t take much longer, so the Union Army offered incentives for re-enlistment, such as new uniforms, weapons, a sizable signing bonus and even a 30-day furlough home.
“Saul and Silas signed on again with many others in January 1864,” Slaughenhoupt said. “New fancy uniforms arrived, new weapons arrived, the regimental flag was sent to Harrisburg to have battle campaign banners added, but while awaiting the promised signing bonus and orders of furlough, all plans were disrupted in April.”
It was mid-April when the CSS Albemarle (Cornfield Ironclad) slipped into the Roanoke River and fired on gunboats. The Union ships that hadn’t sunk fled to safety and Plymouth, which sits on the Roanoke River, lost all defense. It was surrounded and captured in three days. All 6,000 Union soldiers in the area were surrendered. And that’s how Saul and Silas Hagerty found themselves being taken to Andersonville Prison in Georgia, where they stayed for four months.
“Andersonville was designed to and supposed to hold 10,000 but already had 12,000 when the 6,000 arrived,” Slaughenhoupt said. “During Andersonville confinement, Silas encountered some meat scraps – which is about the best the Confederates could provide – and engraved his name into a piece of backbone, which was likely to serve as identification as people were dying and being carted off.”
They were then transferred to a prison in Florence, South Carolina, where they spent the winter months into 1865. The war was ending, but the father and son were in poor health. Because they were starving, they volunteered to join the rebel army in hopes of better treatment and survival, but they left less than two weeks later because they weren’t better off.
February 1865 is when Saul and Silas are freed because the Confederates wanted to get rid of prisoners, but it’s also when they separate.
Saul was sent to Salisbury, North Carolina, and then City Point, Virginia. He was turned over to Union soldiers, put on a ship to Annapolis, Maryland. and put on parole to receive medical treatment.
His father, Silas, was not as fortunate. After being placed on a train back to Union lines in Wilmington, North Carolina, Silas shortly died. Slaughenhoupt noted that Silas didn’t have his identification ring and was likely buried in an unmarked grave.
Meanwhile, life continued for Saul. The war ended in April, followed shortly by Lincoln’s assassination. The very same tracks that carried the president’s coffin take Saul to Baltimore and then Pittsburgh. He had no surviving records, but he managed to earn an honorable discharge.
In July 1865, Saul returned home, but he was in poor shape and couldn’t carry his weight around the house or work a full day. He had PTSD, chronic diarrhea and couldn’t eat well. So as to not be a burden on his family, he headed West.
In early 1867, he started his journey by visiting his Uncle Saul in Illinois. At this time, the uncle was building a business that would become the Hagerty Brothers Company, which remains in business to this very day.
About a year later, Saul left for Nebraska since he was unable to be gainfully employed in Illinois. It hadn’t worked out in Nebraska either, so he tried to etch out a living in Kansas in 1885. Unfortunately, his boarding house in Garden City caught fire two years later and all his possessions were burned, including his honorary discharge.
So off he went to Montana in May 1892, accompanied by two friends. While living there, Saul was approached by a local politician in 1900 to help in a campaign for a Montana state house seat. He wouldn’t help due to his poor health, but because of his refusal, the local candidate and a congressman contacted the pension office to have Saul’s pension canceled since he briefly joined the rebel army while imprisoned.
Saul was left with no income, so he took various stagecoaches in 1901 and found himself in Yuma. In piecing together Saul’s story, Slaughenhoupt found various documents of Saul’s final years in Yuma. In 1907 and 1909, Saul filled out paperwork to restore his pension, explaining what happened.
“I enlisted in the Rebel army to save my life,” wrote Saul Hagerty in his Yuma paperwork. “I was so starved that a chance to get a meal looked better to me than all other things in the world. I never was furnished with arms by the Rebel authorities, and in fact would never have fired on the old flag. I hoped more than all else to get a chance to escape to the Union lines. The fact was that I was so reduced in strength by starvation at the time of my enlistment from Andersonville, that I was not competent to know and did not know what I was doing, otherwise I would have had enough sense to enlist under an assumed name in the Rebel army, had I enlisted at all.”
His paperwork also showed that he was dealing with rheumatism and heart trouble at this time. He belonged to Precinct 1 in 1910, roughly where downtown now stands as well as Fourth Avenue Junior High, Yuma High School and Mr. G’s. In 1912, documents from the Official Register of Electors for Yuma showed that Saul was registered as a 68-year-old farmer. Slaughenhoupt found that Saul didn’t live in a farm, though. He lived in a home and at some point had listed himself as a miner.
Much of Saul’s life in Yuma is unknown, but Slaughenhoupt managed to find he lived in 329 S. Main St. And on Nov. 27, 1914, Saul drew his last breath in Yuma.
“Saul A. Hagerty laid in a grave somewhere, but that somewhere became known to some a few years ago when a group of Canadians wintering in Yuma, Arizona took on a project to better identify grave markers and tombstones in the Yuma Pioneer Cemetery,” Slaughenhoupt said. “This cemetery was never cared for by the city, which does continue to take care of the adjacent cemetery, Desert Lawn Memorial Park. Agreements many years ago provided care of Yuma Pioneer Cemetery to various private groups, many of whom are defunct leaving care to surviving families. When the gentlemen from Canada were able to read the faint inscriptions, they took a rather large rock and etched that information onto the rock placing it atop the original marker.”
Samantha Bossick, a volunteer, photographed these gravesites and upload the photos to findagrave.com, where Slaughenhoupt was able to coordinate the placement of a more suitable grave marker for Saul.
As Memorial Day approaches, Slaughenhoupt looks forward to giving Saul Hagerty the memorial he deserved as a Civil War hero. On Monday, May 30 (Memorial Day), at 10 a.m., Slaughenhoupt hopes Yumans will join him in plot section H of the Yuma Pioneer Cemetery, located at 1415 S. 1st Ave., as he plays “Taps” for Saul one last time and honors his memory. But even if no one shows, he states that he’ll be glad to finally visit Saul and properly memorialize him.
As a veteran of the Air Force himself, Slaughenhoupt holds extra appreciation for Hagerty’s service. Yumans interested in learning more can also check out his “Family of Families” trilogy of books, which tells a fictionalized account of families over several generations. Saul and Silas’s stories are part of the second book, “Spirit of Liberty.” Visit https://bit.ly/3wsYaNh to learn more.
Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.