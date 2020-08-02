Firefighters from the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes (CSKT) in Montana traveled more than 1,000 miles on a mission to reduce the threat of wildfires along the US-Mexico border near Cocopah land.
Armed with chain saws, the Montana crew spent a month clearing away invasive plants such as salt cedar and phragmites from a section of the Colorado River banks that border the West Cocopah Reservation.
Multiple wildfires in 2015 and 2016 burned over 30 acres within the West Reservation, sending plumes of black smoke into the clear blue skies and turning a portion of the area into a glowing inferno at night.
It was a sight Cocopah Emergency Manager Mike Fila recalled vividly.
“I remember coming out here in the middle of the night, all these bushes were on fire. It was a pretty surreal moment,” Fila said.
Fast forward to winter. The fires are out and conditions are wet and cold. He and Cocopah Cultural Resources Manager Justin Brundin visited the CSKT crews to check on their progress. They were busy cutting and clearing foreign and invasive salt cedar.
Known as the Southern Border Fuels Management Initiative, this is a first-of-its-kind four-year project between the Cocopah Indian Tribe and the Bureau of Indian Affairs.
In addition to reducing the threat of future wildfires, the project aims to protect certain plant species such as arrowweed, willow, mesquite and cottonwood – all of which are culturally significant to the Cocopah people.
“Every single one of these trees is now going to be safer from these high-heat fires,” said Brundin. “We can’t stop the fires, but what we can do is get these fires to be less intense and make them more survivable.”
BIA Fort Yuma Agency Superintendent Denni Shields said: “In addition to protecting our cultural resources, projects such as these not only helps keep our firefighters safer, their work will protect our communities from wildfires when we need it most.”
“Without the strong partnership we have with the Cocopah Office of Emergency Management, the Bureau would not be as successful in accomplishing our mission to protect lives, property and resources,” Shields said.
Clearing out the invasive species wasn’t an easy task, though.
The brush was very dense, requiring firefighters to take extra precaution with chain saws and equipment as they worked to keep the chains sharp and the machines running smoothly.
The Montana crew, however, soldiered on.
“We’re adapting to this fuel type, and so are our pieces of equipment,” said Jake Durglo, one of the firefighters.
For most of these firefighters, this mission marked the first time they visited Cocopah and the US-Mexico border.
“It was definitely a learning experience getting accustomed to the heat,” crew member Xavier Matt said. “We were just getting used to the cold (in Montana). It’s just good to get out and meet new people. It’s a great experience all around.”
It was also a chance for the tribes to make a cultural connection – they have a shared mission of protecting plants that are used in sacred ceremonies for their respective tribes.
“I’ve never been to the border, I’ve been close to it,” said Crew Chief Daniel Gardite, whose father is a medicine man. Gardite said he will share this experience with his father. “(I’ll) let him know what they got down here. It’s a great thing to be down here working with these guys.”
Brundin said, “To know that it (this project) is in tribal hands and to have the tribal appreciation for the land and for the stewardship that we have for the land, that’s really meaningful to us.”
Located along nine miles of the river corridor, the work area covers nearly 1,600 acres. In 2018, crews cleared 150 acres and in late February 2019, a helitack crew from the Fort Apache Agency spent a few weeks treating the area.
The four-year project costs $563,000 and is being funded by the U.S. Department of the Interior.