The story began three and a half years ago at Arizona Western College’s Professional Development Day. Dr. Ellen Riek, an English professor at AWC, shared that there was supposed to be a presentation by tribal elders that day, but instead, University of Arizona Professor Jameson D. Lopez gave a talk about the challenges of getting students from San Pasqual Valley High School to AWC.
An enrolled member of the Quechan tribe and an Indigenous quantitative researcher, Lopez stated that AWC should be taking dual credit courses to San Pasqual. Inspired by this, AWC leadership including then-Vice President of Learning Services Linda Elliott-Nelson, Communications Division Chair Eric Lee, Associate Dean of Enrollment Services Ana English, Vice President for Student Services Bryan Doak and Professor of English Ellen Riek – who wrote the proposal – took action to create a partnership with the high school.
It took a lot of work to make it happen but in 2019, the first class of San Pasqual students participated in the dual enrollment program. And because the college didn’t want finances to be a barrier, all of them received scholarships to take the courses.
Initially, the courses offered were English 101 and 102. Now, Professor Stacy Blackmer-Blomquist teaches Art History at the high school too. The high school even has a classroom space that’s meant to look like it belongs at AWC so that students can feel like they’re in a college environment.
Although the San Pasqual students are located in Winterhaven, affording them the opportunity to earn 12 college credits at AWC is important to the college’s faculty and staff.
“It really goes back to our vision statement at AWC: eliminating poverty in the region,” said Riek. “So just because it’s in California, it’s what? An hour or two for them to go to Imperial Valley Community College? We’re right here, so what we’re really doing is addressing a need in our community, which is the whole mission of the community college, right? Eliminating poverty is part of it, and we know that once you get one family member into college, then the rest of the family members sort of follow suit.”
Since the program began in 2019, the first class of San Pasqual students with AWC credits graduated during the early days of COVID. Consequently, 2022 is the first year SPVHS is able to properly celebrate the dual-enrollment graduates and to honor this accomplishment, each student received a sash to wear at their high school graduation to signify that they’re not just a San Pasqual Warrior, they’re an AWC Matador too.
“It’s just exhilarating knowing that I’ll be out there in the world and not here in high school,” said San Pasqual senior Alexander Nuñez. “And then I’m getting graduated and this whole thing going on in my future because I promised myself I would be better than my parents; because that’s what they wanted it to be.”
Nuñez said he had a poor living situation growing up and experienced hurt during his childhood, so he dreamed of independence and getting the chance to one day live by himself. When he learned of Dr. Riek’s English 101/102 class and the Art History class, he jumped at the opportunity to get a head start on his journey and learn.
These classes will prove to be especially useful for him as he hopes to study fine arts and get into business, too. And the opportunities don’t end there. Nuñez received a scholarship to be part of an Indigenous student summer program in digital media at Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff alongside his close friend, Aaron Nunn.
Nunn, who’s also graduating with dual credits, is interested in culinary arts.
“My education means a lot to me and my family,” Nunn said. “My family – most of them have started it but never finished it. I want to be the first one to start it and finish it in something. So I found culinary arts very interesting because my family – they cook for like a big family all the time. My auntie’s been through part of the culinary arts program, but she never was able to finish it. Even with that part skill, she was able to cook amazing food for us every single night and it was fresh, meaning that we rarely went out to eat and everything. So I found that very inspiring.”
Nunn said he wasn’t sure if he could do college since online work during COVID had proved to be challenging, but getting the chance to earn the credits and now graduate has made a world of difference.
‘I’m just very proud of my students,” said SPVHS Principal Juan Morales. “This is the third year that we have done this and we hope to keep this going to give the leg up for my students to go to higher learning, you know? So I just love Dr. Riek and everybody that does everything to make this happen. We’ve had so many more kids wanting to go to college because, again, they’re not scared because they already experienced college.”
Although the students have seen campus before, the tour they experienced in early May gave them a better look at parts of campus they hadn’t explored as well as connecting them with resources. And of course, the visit wasn’t over without a visit to Starbucks which was generously covered by their professor, Dr. Riek.
“It’s just been a pure joy to work with them,” Riek said. “And they all get along really well and they all want to be in class, which is really nice. So they’re eager to learn stuff, they’re happy to be college students, they’re easy to work with, they’re kind to each other. It’s like a really beautiful classroom environment because they all get along really well.”
Now, as the students graduate from high school, they do so with plans for continuing their education. Several students are going to continue at AWC and have even been accepted into the College Assistance Migrant Program (CAMP) and the KEYS program. Others have hopes to become AWC Ambassadors as well.
This year, San Pasqual Valley’s honored AWC dual-credit graduates include:
- Sarahi Altamirano
- Gema Bustamante
- Merris Durand
- Fernando Felix
- Xzavier Juan
- Aysha Kenney Rios
- Kristina Mendez
- Ibitza Mira
- Alexander Nuñez
- Aaron Nunn
- Caroline Rios Guerrero
- Julissah Ruiz
