The Harkins Theatres at Yuma Palms has a special film offering this week: “Waterman,” a documentary on five-time Olympic medalist and father of modern surfing, Duke Paoa Kahanamoku.
Directed by Isaac Halasima, the film is currently being screened in three Harkins Theatres in Arizona, but Yuma has a special reason for being one of those locations: its composer, Tim Jones, originally hails from Yuma and he pushed for the film to be available to the community he loves.
“I lobbied pretty hard and they managed to get it here,” Jones said. “And Harkins was really cool, actually, to do a Friday evening show so big thank you to them.”
Jones traveled from Los Angeles to watch the film with friends and family on Friday, and the auditorium that night was packed. As the opening credits pronounced, “Music by Timothy Stuart Jones,” the crowd broke into applause and some cheers for the latest project in Jones’ composing career of 25 years.
Loving Yuma as much as he does, the local screening carried extra significance. When Jones was a student at Yuma High School, he was already tapping into his love of music as a member of Yuma High’s show choir, Choralairs.
“It was run by a man named Taylor McBride, who was a wonderful dude and I learned so much from him,” Jones said. “I learned how to play ‘Great Balls of Fire,’ and they would let me play and sing that, and I did ‘The Final Countdown’ on the synthesizer. He gave us a lot of room to play and to grow. And I think that fed right into my desire to work with keyboards and synthesizers. I would take all the money I earned on the farm and spend it on synthesizers!”
After high school, Jones discovered he wanted to write music for film. He started at the University of California in San Diego but transferred to the Berklee College of Music in Boston, from which he graduated with a degree in film scoring. Then it was off to Los Angeles, where he eventually composed music with credit and without for television and film. His most well-known credited composing is for the NBC television show, “Chuck,” and he’s also written music for large projects like “Thor: Ragnarok” and “Captain Marvel.”
But getting to work in Hollywood was certainly no easy shot.
“It took a long time,” he said. “But you know, I started working with other composers and that led to me working for Mercedes-Benz, writing music for a company out of New York for about five years, actually, which was great training. I think I took what I learned there and applied it to ‘Chuck’ almost immediately.
“Chuck” was a later project, but Jones explained that composing for Hollywood is a continual process of getting work and keeping on working as people tend to forget very quickly what a composer works on. It’s hard work, but he loves it.
“‘[My first film was] called ‘The Forsaken,’ which was a vampire movie, and it was actually shot just outside Yuma by a producer who grew up in Yuma: Carol Kottenbrook,” said Jones. “And her husband, Joe Cardone, was the director so that was my first feature film. It was for Sony. My mom tried to go see it and she had to leave!”
The music for that film was a cross between Nine Inch Nails and Peter Gabriel, but Jones has had the chance to write in all sorts of styles for all sorts of media–something he really enjoys. ‘Chuck’ had been an excellent opportunity for him because it was very different episode to episode and he’s enjoyed composing for thrillers, romantic comedies and even Christmas films.
“I’m comfortable in a lot of different genres as I think most film composers are because we get asked to do a lot of different things,” he said. “Rock and jazz and classical and synth.”
But to share more about what he does as a composer, Jones used “Waterman” as an example. First important point of discussion? The film’s subject.
“It’s about Duke Kahanamoku and he was a big figure in Hawaiian history and American history, really,” Jones said. “He was an Olympian. He was like the father of modern surfing, he brought surfing to Australia, and, you know, did all these rescues in the ocean and was just a really, really cool guy.”
At first, Jones didn’t know much about Kahanamoku. When he was given the film, he had to watch it without music and try to get under the film’s surface.
“I always try and find the emotional underline in the score and that was Duke,” Jones said. “If I just kind of followed how gracious he was and how unassuming–I mean, he was a literal superhero; like some of these rescues that he made were incredible and there’s some of those in the film.”
Jones mentioned that live strings were recorded remotely in Oklahoma for the film and he brought those into his Los Angeles studio. Since he plays a lot of the instruments on his projects, he really values their inclusion for making the music feel more alive. Of special note, he had a friend come in and play a Hawaiian percussion. But it’s important to state that the score is by no means just island music, and that’s because of the importance of Duke as a figure in the film.
“The director really said he wanted Duke to be Superman,” Jones explained. “He wanted you to feel like Duke was Superman and so I supported him with some very big music at times–big feature-like music. Duke was Hawaiian, Polynesian, so, he encountered some racism, frankly, and he never got a chance to be the big leading man [during his acting career], but he really wanted to.
“And so the director, Isaac, said, ‘Look, we’re going to make Duke the hero this time. We’re gonna give him his big theatrical music,’ so that was a real joy for me to be able to do that. And if and when anyone has seen the film: when he does his big rescue of a boat that capsized, that’s where I use the really big music to get him getting out to the waves and bringing people back two at a time on a surfboard.”
Jones was referring to a major moment in the film, which portrayed Kahanamoku’s rescue of eight people from a capsized fishing boat, the Thelma. It was 1925 and the waves were over 25 feet high in Newport Beach, California. Seventeen people were on that boat when Kahanamoku got on his surfboard and kept returning to and from the shore to rescue as many people as he could.
For this moment, the music needed to capture his heroism, but Jones also explained the importance of knowing when to write the music in a way that doesn’t overtake the film itself.
“I work very closely with the picture,” he said. “If there’s a conversation going on while I’m writing, I’ll be trying to work around their words. It’s almost like jazz trying to work around what they’re saying so that we don’t have to bring the music down so much. You can still hear it; it’s all kind of a competition for the sound space so I have to try to learn where to stay out of the way. Like if we’re coming up to a big giant explosion, I’m not going to put a big music chord on the explosion. I’m going to come up to it and go away, and then the explosion’s going to happen so it’s as much about what isn’t there as what is there.”
When he’s doing his job right, you might not even notice the music as he’s working under the surface to guide emotions and support what’s in the film.
“A lot of times, that’s what’s needed,” he added. “You don’t need the Indiana Jones theme popping out–yeah, that’s fantastic and wonderful, but that’s not always the job.”
While a lot of the time, it may be what’s required, Jones noted that “Waterman” involved a lot of intimate piano, which he played live when recording.
“Honestly, ‘Waterman’ is one of the most important things that I’ve worked on,” he said. “It’s just very close to my heart.”
And thus, bringing this film to Yuma has been very special for Jones.
“I love it here,” he said. “I’m a big fan of Yuma and, you know, it’s where I’m from. In some ways, I like it here more than I like it in Los Angeles. I enjoy the open space and I enjoy having family close.”
Friday night’s screening of “Waterman” brought together many of Jones’ loved ones, but he was glad to say that anyone can watch the film at Harkins this week. At the time of this writing, the showtimes for this Friday and after are not yet known, but Yumans can still catch “Waterman” until Thursday evening, April 14. To learn more, visit https://www.harkins.com/locations/yuma-palms-14.
