SAN LUIS, Ariz. – The Frontera Rotary Club is marking its 30th anniversary this year as a service club helping those in need in this city, in south Yuma County and neighboring Mexico.
The club is celebrating the milestone at a gala dinner on April 15 that will serve as a fund-raiser to benefit its community service efforts.
Juan Manuel Guerrero, justice of the peace in San Luis and Somerton, is serving as president of the club in its anniversary year.
“It’s a huge honor. The club is not big, but it has had a lot of impact,” he said in a recent interview.
“The club has served the community a lot, not only by providing scholarships for students in excess of $300,000, but also helping families in need in the area and helping other organizations (that help the needy). There are a lot of needs, and by raising money and joining with other clubs, we can help.”
The club has worked with the Arizona Western College Foundation to find identify worthy students for the scholarships, which have been financed in part with donations with businesses and organizations such as Riedel Construction in San Luis, Ariz., and the Regional Center for Border Health.
The club has also worked with its counterpart in San Luis Rio Colorado, the Desert Rotary Club, to raise money for installation of water purification systems for student use in primary schools in the Mexican border city. Seven of the systems were installed in the schools in just the past year, Guerrero said.
Also the club has delivered food to needy families in San Luis Rio Colorado and has provided financial donations to groups such as the Mexican Red Cross.
“Fortunately when people come to us, we have the money to help them,” Guerrero said. “Just last week during the club meeting, we were able to help Special Olympics organizers with a donation of $1,500, but that is also thanks to us having very big benefactors to the club.”
Guerrero said club’s continuing challenge is to attract younger members in the future.
“We need younger blood, with new ideas. We always go looking for new members but the challenge is attracting younger ones.”
Proceeds from ticket sales for the April 15 gala dinner will go toward the club’s scholarship program and other efforts to help people and families in need.
The dinner will take place at 6 p.m. at the Cesar Chavez Cultural Center, 1015 N. Main St. Tickets to attend ars $150 per person, or $2,500 for a table of eight.
The band Ritmo Latino will perform at the dinner.
For more information about the dinner or to purchase tickets, all Marcos Ramirez, at 928-285-352.