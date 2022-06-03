Admitting that she persuaded an unspecified number of voters to let her gather and in some cases fill out their ballots during the August 2020 Primary Election, Guillermina Fuentes pleaded guilty to one felony count of ballot harvesting Thursday in Yuma County Superior Court.
Fuentes, a former San Luis mayor who serves as an elected board member of the Gadsden Elementary School District, made the change of plea as part of a plea agreement from the Arizona Attorney General’s Office.
“The court finds that your plea has been made, knowingly, intelligently and voluntarily,” said Superior Court Judge David Haws. “And that a factual basis exists.”
Haws said that the ballot harvesting charge carries a prison term ranging from four months to two years, with the presumptive sentence being a year.
He also explained probation was also available and that she could receive a term of up to three years. As a condition of that probation, she could also be sentenced to up to a year in the Yuma County jail.
Fuentes’s plea contained two stipulations as well, with one being that if she were to be sentenced to probation, she could not hold any public office, either elected or appointed.
Additionally, if she were to receive any jail time as a condition of that probation, it could be served under house arrest.
As with any plea offer, the stipulations are not binding on the court and the judge could choose not to accept them.
If that were to happen, Fuentes, who is represented by attorney Joshua Cordova, would have the opportunity to present it to another judge or withdraw from it and have her case proceed to trial.
Fuentes, who appeared out of custody, had also been charged with conspiracy, ballot abuse and forgery. Those charges against her were dismissed as part of the plea agreement.
Sentencing has been set for 1:30 p.m. on June 30 before Superior Court Judge Roger Nelson.
In December 2020, Fuentes was indicted on one count of ballot abuse, which is also known as “ballot harvesting,” for allegedly voting with another person’s early ballot.
The charge alleges that during the August 2020 Primary Election Fuentes knowingly collected four voted ballots from other people, which is in violation of a 2016 Arizona Law that only allows a caregiver or family member to return someone else’s early ballot, and in some cases filling them out.
Then, on Oct. 5, 2021, a state grand jury indicted Fuentes on three additional felony charges: conspiracy, forgery, and an additional ballot abuse count.
According to investigative records from the attorney general’s office, which were obtained by the Associated Press, fewer than a dozen ballots could be linked to Fuentes, not enough to make a difference in all but the tightest local races.
The illegal ballot collection by Fuentes and co-defendant Alma Juarez happened in plain sight outside the cultural center in San Luis on the day of the primary election, the report shows.
Fuentes was at a card table set up by supporters of a group of city council candidates and was spotted with several mail-ballot envelopes, pulling out the ballots and in some cases marking them.
The ballots were then taken inside the cultural center and deposited in a ballot box and later counted and processed by the Yuma County Recorder’s Office.
Fuentes and Juarez were videotaped by a write-in candidate who called the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office. An investigation was initiated that same day, and about 50 ballots were checked for fingerprints, which were inconclusive.
Within days the investigation was taken over by the attorney general’s office, with deputies from the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office assisting to interview voters and others, including the 66-year-old Fuentes.
Although Fuentes is charged only with actions that appear on the videotape and involve just a handful of ballots, investigators from the attorney general’s office believe the effort went much farther.
Attorney general’s office investigator William Kluth wrote in one report that there was some evidence suggesting Fuentes actively canvassed San Luis neighborhoods and collected ballots, in some cases paying for them, the Associated Press reports.
Collecting ballots in that manner was a common get-out-the-vote tactic used by both political parties before Arizona passed the 2016 law. Paying for ballots has never been legal.
There’s no sign she or anyone else in Yuma County collected ballots in the general election, but investigators from the attorney general’s office are still active in the community.
The Arizona Republic reported Tuesday that search warrants were served last month at a nonprofit in San Luis. The group’s executive director is chair of the Yuma County Board of Supervisors and said the warrant sought the cell phone of a San Luis councilwoman who may have been involved in illegal ballot collection.
Her case is also the only case so far brought to the attorney general under the 2016 law, which was upheld by the U.S. Supreme Court last year.
Juarez, who has plead guilty to a misdemeanor charge of ballot abuse, will be sentenced on June 16.
