With rising food prices, families holding holiday dinners this year may be feeling a little more grateful for whatever food security they have. Others may be making the most of what they have in spite of food security. But in the Crane Elementary School District, all families can count on this: Their children need never go hungry in school thanks to the district’s free meal program.
Nutrition Director Michael Clark explained that during the past two and half years during COVID, special provisions were put in place to essentially allow for universal feeding for all students without needing to apply for free or reduced meals. Previously, many school districts would be able to provide a tiered program of options based on family income and families would have to apply.
“[In] districts like mine, you’re able to meet a certain small category,” he said. “We fall into a little niche and we are able to qualify our entire district in one way or another to make sure that all of the students within our district have the opportunity to eat meals for free all day long, no matter what their family’s income is. So we don’t require anybody to fill out an application.”
While other districts reverted back to free and reduced meal applications, Crane offers free meals under a Community Eligibility Provision (CEP).
“We’re CEP which basically means that we have more than 50% of our population in the district living at or below the poverty level and that’s why we qualify district wide with the exception of one school – Gowan Science Academy,” Clark said. “And that’s because it’s a magnet school. We actually qualify that one under a different provision and we utilize other funds to offset the cost difference. So you don’t get the same reimbursement for all of the students, but it allows us to continue to offer all the meals for free which we have felt has helped increase our overall district participation levels.
“It’s different at each meal but at lunchtime, we see we have about between 90 and 93% participation on any given day across our district. Prior to being on CEP and prior to me being the director here, our lunchtime participation rate was around 60%.”
Clark noted that Crane’s peer district sees a 60-70% average and at the high school level, participation can drop down to possibly 30% due to varying factors, such as the idea that it might not be “as cool” to eat lunch at school.
“One of the things we found is that when it was free for everybody, it was just another time of the day like going to recess or going to music time or art appreciation,” he said. “We’ve also worked really hard to maintain a salad bar that has a lot of fresh foods that they can self-select and kind of pick and choose what they want to eat. Because of that, we have a moderately low waste rate.
“We don’t have too much stuff that gets thrown away. We try to monitor that so that we can adjust our menus and find the stuff that our students want to eat that are still healthy items. We have to find that middle ground. So let’s say we’re offering a corndog; it’s not going to be the typical corndog you might get if you go to the county fair, right? And sometimes we do hear those comments a lot from students: ‘Well this hamburger doesn’t taste the same as the one from McDonald’s.’ But we’re good for what it is.”
Typical district favorites include orange chicken, teriyaki chicken, pizza, cookies and a dish similar to a popcorn chicken bowl from KFC. Despite similarities to what chain restaurants might serve, Clark assured that the department aims to provide healthier options. Hamburgers served contain real beef and pizzas are served on whole grain crust. Should a child have an allergy or require special dietary restrictions, the nutrition department accommodates such needs.
“We do have a certain percentage of our students that have to watch their sugar levels,” Clark said. “They do carb counting and so that’s part of why on our menus – the ones that we post out for everybody to see – there’s a little number. So you have like a chocolate chip muffin top for breakfast, you’ll see a little ‘43 grams’ in parentheses next to them and that’s 43 grams of carbs so parents can help their children make those decisions before they get to school of what they’re going to eat.”
And at the end of the day, the payoff is one that Clark and the rest of the district can observe. Children eat the meals provided and they’re able to learn.
“I look at it as part of our educational system because if children are focused on where their next meal is coming from and have some stress about if they’re going to be able to get lunch today or breakfast or whatever else, it makes it that much harder for them to learn,” he said. “Hungry students don’t learn well so you want to overcome as many of those obstacles. You want that lunchtime experience to be as stress-free as possible. Because when they get back to their classroom after that break for them, we want them to be able to just jump right in and engage with their teachers and be able to continue to learn.”
Clark added that the district sees fewer behavioral problems since students aren’t as agitated as a result of anger, or “hangry” as it is often colloquially known. Trips to the nurse for tummy aches from hunger are also reduced. And it’s easier for students to pay attention when they’re getting the carbs their brains run on.
“All of those are additional benefits that we see to providing those meals and then just being able to say, ‘You know what? Meals are for everybody. We want everybody to feel welcome at our table. We want everybody to feel like they can come,’” Clark concluded. “And I don’t want to make it sound like our counterparts don’t want that but we just took a different strategy.”
