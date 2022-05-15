The Yuma Salinity Canal bridge located in Wellton will be closed throughout the summer beginning on Monday, May 16.
The Arizona Department of Transportation is performing the work on behalf of Yuma County, which owns the bridge, located south of the intersection of Avenue 28E and County 9th Street.
Drivers should plan detour routes on Avenue 27E or Avenue 29E to County 9th Street and County 10th Street.
Work is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m., and the temporary full closure is scheduled through August 2022.
The bridge rehabilitation project includes removal of the old existing bridge and constructing a new bridge, including girders, railings/barriers and abutments.
The work will also include other safety improvements.
Schedules are subject to change based on weather and other unforeseen factors.
