It’s a recipe for a wonderful evening – classical music performed by Yuma Civic Orchestra and String Ambassadors outdoors on a balmy fall evening under a nearly full moon framed by a gorgeous sunset over the Yuma Valley.
Such is the annual Classics by Moonlight concert presented by the orchestras on November 5 at the Arizona Western College Amphitheater. The concert starts at 6:30 p.m., but people are encouraged to come by 5:30 p.m. and enjoy a special dinner menu prepared just for concert goers by the AWC Culinary Arts Department.
For a small price, diners may choose from a variety of entree selections as well as dessert and drink options. Choices for children also will be available. Cash and credit cards will be accepted.
Some seating will be set up for the concert. Or people may bring lawn chairs or blankets to enjoy the outdoor concert experience with family, children and friends.
Cost of the concert is $15 per person and tickets may be purchased in advance online or at the gate. For a savings, orchestra fans may purchase a series ticket package for the season’s four concerts for a reduced price of $55. To purchase tickets online, go to www.yumaorchestra.org, click on tickets on the menu at the top of the page, then click on either the concert series icon or the individual concert icon. The series ticket package will be available only until November 4.
“Started in 2001 to introduce light classical music to the people of the community, Classics by Moonlight has captivated a wide variety of audiences, young and old, as pieces are carefully selected to touch the hearts of the audience,” states the orchestra’s post on Facebook.
The evening will kick off with the String Ambassadors performing Debussy’s “Clair de Lune,” which means moonlight in French. It likely will be familiar to anyone who enjoys movies as it has been featured in a number of films, among them “Godzilla,” “Frankie and Johnny,” “Right Stuff” and “Ocean’s Eleven.”
In a change of pace, the String Ambassadors will then perform “Lord of the Dance,” an Irish musical and dance production created choreographed and produced by Irish-American dancer Michael Flatley. To further diversify, the young musicians will also perform “Viva La Vida,” a song by British rock band Coldplay. They will finish up with “The Final Countdown,” a song by Swedish rock band Europe, based on a keyboard riff by leader singer Joey Tempest and with lyrics inspired by David Bowie’s “Space Oddity.”
The Yuma Civic Orchestra will open its portion of the concert with “The Magic Flute Overture” composed by Mozart. Over familiar pieces include the music from the films “Dances With Wolves” and “Superman Returns.” It also will perform “Andalucia” by Cuban composer and pianist Ernesto Lecuona, many of whose works have become standards of Latin, jazz and classical repertoires. The orchestra concludes the concert with the music from the very familiar “Phantom of the Opera” and the stirring score from “The Empire Strikes Back.”
Because the concert is close to Election Day and Veteran’s Day, the event also will feature a variety of patriotic music, noted Director Janet Jones. “Salute to Freedom” performed by String Ambassadors will say thank you to our veterans with a medley of American Patriot, National Emblem, Stars and Stripes, Dixie, Yankee Doodle and America the Beautiful.
The Yuma Civic Orchestra will add to the patriotic theme with “American Salute” composed by Andrew Gould in 1943 during the height of World War II. It is described as a “rousingly patriotic arrangement of the Irish-American traditional song, “When Johnny Comes Marching Home.”
Linda Elliott-Nelson will be the master of ceremonies.
Jones expressed gratitude to AWC for all the assistance the college provides the orchestras to put on the concert, including use of the amphitheater and contributions by the Culinary Arts Department.
She also expressed appreciation for two high school student groups that lend a hand with the concert. They are the Interact Club of Cibola High School and the Yuma High School Student Council.
November’s full moon, known as the Beaver Moon, reaches peak illumination in the morning hours of Tuesday, November 8. Why the “Beaver” Moon? This is the time of year when beavers begin to take shelter in their lodges, having laid up sufficient stores of food for the long winter ahead, according to the Internet.
Other concerts for this season’s Yuma Orchestra Association are the traditional Spirit of Christmas concert with performances at 2 and 6:30 p.m. December 17; Romantic Classics at 6:30 p.m. February 11; and concluding with Orchestral Classics at 6:30 p.m. May 20.
These three concerts will be held at Snider Auditorium on the Yuma High School campus. Through an agreement with Yuma Union High School District, Yuma Orchestra Association moved to Snider over the summer, where it now holds its classes and rehearsals and will hold most of its concerts.
“It’s really a nice facility,” said Jones. “They’re so accommodating. There’s plenty of room for us. We wanted to make sure our program can continue to grow.”
The relocation of Yuma Orchestra Association to Snider is the first phase of Yuma Union High School District’s plans to enhance fine arts programs throughout all the high schools in the district, noted Ginny Legros, executive director of Interdisciplinary arts for YUHSD.
The program is in the development stages with plans to launch it next year, she said, emphasizing that it will be open to all district students. The new program will concentrate on the fine arts, both visual and performing, with enhanced opportunities above and beyond what is now being taught at students’ home schools.
Legros said YUHSD is also pleased to be able to bring new life to Snider, once a sought-after venue for school and community performances.
“Snider has some unique things where I would love to see concerts and dance performances. It reminds me of when I go to other theater venues. It’s the only high school auditorium in Yuma with balcony seating.”
This all comes with a milestone for the auditorium, opened in 1923, she said. “So next year will be its 100th anniversary.”
The Yuma Orchestra Association, a nonprofit service organization, has been active since 1976. Volunteers in YOA strive to nurture and cultivate the arts through classical string music in the Yuma area. It is a statistical fact that studying music can increase a child’s IQ, promote self-esteem and enhance one’s quality of life.