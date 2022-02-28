Hungry students at Arizona Western College will see fuller shelves at Andale’s Food Pantry thanks to a $1,000 grant from the Sodexo Stop Hunger Foundation.
As a nonprofit dedicated to alleviating child hunger, the Sodexo Stop Hunger Foundation provides grants and scholarships each year. AWC became a recipient after Sodexo Senior Supervisor Martha Sanchez had suggested applying to AWC Coordinator of Student Leadership and Activities Shara Skinner. According to a press release from AWC, Skinner shared that the funds will be crucial for keeping the shelves filled.
The grant isn’t the only thing that’s assisted the pantry, however. Faculty and staff have also been collecting items for the pantry as well.
Most recently, AWC shared that the pantry was fully restocked for the spring semester after AWC’s Director of Emergency Medical Services Joseph Waterford led a drive through the Dorothy Young Memorial Electric Light Parade for donations. AWC Career Services Experiential Learning Specialist Donna Lay has also been leading a food and toiletry drive in the local Territorial Charter Chapter of the American Business Women’s Association.
“These are just a few examples of how the AWC community comes together and utilizes community organizations they are a part of in an effort to make a positive change during times of need,” Skinner said in the release. “No matter what the problem, we can count on our staff, faculty and students to find a solution and work together for the greater good.”
On average, the pantry currently sees about 20 requests for items a week. One hundred and fifty cards for hot meals were given in the fall and spring has already seen the distribution of 50 cards.
As the pantry continues to provide students in need with food and essential basic necessities, community members are welcome to help in the effort.
Nonperishable canned or boxed foods, clothes, baby items, new blankets and unused toiletries can be dropped off at the Campus Life or AWC Foundation offices, which are both located in the 3C Building of the AWC Yuma Campus, located at 2020 S. Avenue 8E.
To learn more or donate online, visit azwestern.edu/student-life/food-pantry.
Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.