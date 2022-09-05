Bacteria have been known to endure hotter temperatures than humans, but every pathogen has its limit.
When it comes to killing soil pathogens and weed seeds, greenhouses and nurseries typically heat their soil to 140 F for over 20 minutes. But that’s a lot of work for fields since they’re dealing with a lot more soil, so it’s common practice to just hand pick weeds and treat soil with herbicides or fungicides as able.
New research from the University of Arizona in Yuma, however, may soon change that.
Since 2017, the Department of Biosystems Engineering from UArizona has partnered with the Department of Plant Sciences at University of California, Davis to develop a novel band-steam applicator for field-use.
“The use of steam for this has been around a long time,” said Mark Siemens, UArizona associate specialist and professor. “It’s just, how do we effectively do that in a commercial field?”
In a presentation of the research, Siemens noted that steam-based soil sterilizers for field use do exist, but the units are designed to treat the entire soil profile and thus have low work rates and high energy requirements.
Since heating an entire soil profile is highly energy intensive for commercial fields, the researchers designed a machine that would selectively apply steam where it’s needed.
To minimize energy use and increase travel speed for treating lettuce soil, the machine treats a narrow strip that’s four inches wide and two inches deep, centered on the seed line to control the weeds that are most difficult to hand weed.
“So what we did is we designed a machine to inject steam into the soil before planting and then apply a band steam and after the soil cools, we would plant seeds into that disinfested bed,” Siemens explained. “The machine is principally comprised of a steam generator mounted on an elongated bed shaper. And as the machine travels through the field, it injects steam into the bed whilst simultaneously forming and shaping the bed for subsequent planting.
“We’re experimenting with a lot of different techniques for injecting steam. That was part of our research trying to figure out the best method to apply steam efficiently and in the location where we wanted it to be. What we came up with is what we’re calling injection shanks mounted on top of the bed shaper and then also with some ports that apply steam directly to the soil surface.”
A number of studies were conducted in Yuma as well as Salinas, Calif. to identify the ideal methods of steam application as well as the effectiveness of the band-steam applicator in reducing soilborne pathogens and in-row weeds.
The researchers also examined the potential benefit of using substances formed by the release of heat energy.
Siemens said the idea was that exothermic compounds would release heat when mixed with water or soil and thus reduce energy requirements and increase travel speed. In total, they compared results from soil that was treated with steam; soil that was treated with steam and calcium oxide; soil that was treated with steam and hydrogen peroxide; and untreated soil.
While exothermic agents have proven beneficial in other studies, they weren’t effective in raising soil temperatures for this study. But the results of treating soil with steam were overall positive.
“It’s highly effective at controlling weeds,” Siemens said. “Our results are showing better than 85%.”
Steam was also effective at controlling soilborne diseases such as sclerotinia, which results in lettuce drop, and fusarium, which results in wilted lettuce.
For sclerotinia, the band-steam applicator saw a 70% reduction. Siemens noted that the reduction of fusarium depends on the soil, but in moderate conditions, he stated about a 50% reduction in disease incidents and at least a two-fold increase in crop yield.
“An unexpected result was that the lettuce in the steam-treated plots appear to be healthier and more vigorous than those in the untreated plots,” he said. “These differences carried through to maturity. Steam-treated plots had significantly higher head weights as compared to non-treated ones. Our average head size translated into a higher percentage of marketable heads and a yield increase of more than 24%.
“This is significant, as gross revenues for lettuce are about $10,000 per acre. Of note is that this 24% yield increase was found, even as compared to the untreated control that was not inoculated with sclerotinia. Those results are very promising.”
The process is still quite slow and energy intensive but the researchers secured funding to develop a second generation prototype, which is currently in Salinas.
“Growers are impressed with the results,” Siemens said. “They’re highly interested and what they really like to see is the technique demonstrated and working on a commercial scale before they invest in this type of technology. And we’re working with manufacturers who have expressed interest in commercializing this.
“I think we’re right on the cusp. To be perfectly honest, the industry is facing labor shortages, high cost of labor and they’re really looking for solutions to the hand weeding labor issue. The other big one is disease controlling. They don’t have effective tools or methods for combatting diseases. What’s really exciting about our research – we don’t completely understand what’s going on. Even in fields without a history of disease or very limited disease pressure, we are seeing a yield increase of 24% or higher. That’s what needs to be proved out on a commercial scale. Because even though we are applying a band steam, it is still fairly expensive to operate. Fuel costs, depending on your travel speed, are right around $500 an acre.”
Siemens believes they need to develop another iteration to become commercially viable, but the project has been progressing steadily, and the researchers have ideas to keep improving their machine.
For those interested in supporting their efforts, Siemens shared that the project needs funding support.
“What is needed to get this technology from the research phase to commercialization is development, demonstration and evaluation of a commercial style steam applicator,” he said. “Growers want to see that the promising results we’ve found in our small plot trials can be realized at a field scale level – i.e. 5-10 acres or more. We envision such a machine as being a self-contained, self-propelled unit. We’ve been working with a professional ag equipment machine designer and the estimated cost of such a machine is approximately $450K.
“It is difficult to find granting agencies that have that amount of funding available for equipment. What would significantly help the chances of us getting funded to conduct such a project is the ability to offer matching or cost-share funding.”
He stated that the team’s currently working with private funding agencies and an agricultural equipment manufacturer interested in commercializing the technology, but anyone who can offer some sort of matching funding would significantly increase the likelihood of such a project being funded or the private company moving forward and committing resources to develop and commercialize the machine.
To inquire about contributing to the project, individuals can contact UArizona’s development team at development@cals.arizona.edu or (520) 626-0047.
