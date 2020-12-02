The Yuma Restaurant Coalition, in conjunction with the Yuma Child Burn Survivors Charity, will hold a fundraiser today to benefit the family of a child who was badly burned.
On Nov. 11, Westyn Tudor, a 2-year-old twin, was tragically burned over 50 percent of his body when he accidently fell into a fire pit during a family gathering.
He is currently fighting for his life at the Valleywise Health Medical Center in Phoenix. Rural/Metro Fire Department responded to a 911 call from the Tudor residence that day and the quick actions of their firefighters may have saved the child’s life.
“He is in critical condition and it is still touch-and-go right now,” said Fire Capt. Paul Evancho, of the Yuma Fire Department. “This kid already has in excess of 50 surgeries already scheduled, which is about one about every five days.”
“Westyn is still fighting strong. He has undergone several surgeries so far and has many more ahead ... It is a long, slow road ahead. Thank you so much to each and every one of you that has blessed my sister with prayers and donations,” Westyn’s aunt, Megan Green, posted on a GoFundMe page on Nov. 28.
Evancho explained that the Tudor family is in desperate need of the community’s help because they are currently in Phoenix and unable to return to home or work at this time.
Evancho noted that Westyn will require a lot of care throughout his recovery and it will require the family to remain in Phoenix for several months.
While the proceeds of the Yuma restaurant fundraiser will go towards the family’s individual needs, such as food, lodging, daycare and clothing, more fundraisers are planned in the future to help cover the cost of medical care.
The restaurants participating today are Firehouse Subs, Buffalo Wild Wings, Chretin’s, Crouse’s Flat Top Grill, El Charro, Fats Grill & Bar, Mostly Muffins, Prison Hill Brewery, The Pint House and The Crossing.
Evancho, who is also the chairperson for the Yuma Child Burn Survivors Charity, said 10 percent of all the sales from each of the restaurants will go directly to the Tudor family.
Donations can also be made to the family at PayPal.me/YCBS, or through GoFundMe at https://tinyurl.com/y2mmn469.
Cornerstone Preschool, 1098 S. 5th Ave., is also hosting a bake sale in the lobby of the preschool to help raise funds for the Tudor family.
