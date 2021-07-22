For the past five years the Rio Colorado Republican Women’s Club has sponsored the Wreaths Across America campaign in Yuma, by honoring fallen servicemen and women with wreath-laying ceremonies at the Desert Lawn and Sunset Vista Cemeteries.
According to Chairperson Winnie Moir, the Rio Colorado Republican Women’s Club was the top sponsorship group in Arizona last year, meaning they had more wreaths purchased than any other group in the entire state of Arizona.
“That’s a big deal,” Moir said. “We could not have done it without all the support from our community.”
Moir, who was recently informed of the club’s achievement by Meagan Erickson, the Region 4 Locations and Fundraising Liaison for Wreaths Across America, said she was both excited and surprised given most of its fundraising events last year had to be cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
This year, however, the club plans to get an early start in its fundraising efforts to collect donations and already has three events scheduled to take place, with the first one being a take-over at Wheezy’s Restaurant and Sports Bar, located at 11732 S. Fortuna Road.
The event is being held on Thursday, Aug. 12 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., with 10 percent of all proceeds going to Wreaths Across America. There will also be a 50/50 drawing and a raffle ticket table, and you don’t need to be present to win.
Then on Thursday, Aug. 26 there will be another take-over fundraiser from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. at the Yuma Landing Bar and Grill, located at 195 S. 4th Avenue.
Yuma Landing will donate 20 percent of the proceeds that day to Wreaths Across America.
Lastly, there will be a Pasta Dinner fundraiser from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Disabled American Veterans post at 954 S. 13th Avenue. In addition to the $10 donation, there will also be an open bar and a 50/50 raffle drawing.
All the money raised will be used to buy wreaths to be laid across the graves of veterans at the Yuma and Foothills cemeteries. This year’s ceremonies will be held on Saturday, Dec. 18, with Desert Lawn’s being at 10 a.m. and Sunset Vista’s at noon.
From now until Nov. 29 the Rio Colorado Republican Women’s Club is accepting donations to purchase 2,843 wreaths needed to honor every veteran buried in each of the cemeteries.
A wreath costs $15 to buy and for every two wreaths purchased, Wreaths Across America will give Moir’s club one for free.
Donations can be made by mailing a check in the amount of $15 to 1892 W Camino Pradera, Yuma, AZ 85364.
You can also make a donation by going to the website www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/az0079, which has been set up specifically for the Rio Colorado Republican Women’s Club events in Yuma.
While they have been able to increase the number of wreaths purchased each year, Moir said she hopes this is the year that they will finally be able to honor every fallen service member with a wreath at their grave.
Last year the Rio Colorado Republican Women’s Club received $19,645 in donations, which was enough to buy and place 2,016 wreaths.
“Considering the past year we had, Yuma proved once again that we are the most patriotic city in Arizona,” Moir said. “Our goal has always been to place a wreath at every grave and with the help of the community I know we will.”
More wreaths will be needed according to Moir because 827 veteran’s graves went uncovered last year.
In 2019 they received $18,389, which was enough to buy and place 1,944 wreaths. In 2018, 933 wreaths were purchased and 595 in 2017.