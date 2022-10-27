For the past six years the Rio Colorado Republican Women’s Club has sponsored the Wreaths Across America campaign here in Yuma by honoring fallen servicemen and women with wreath-laying ceremonies held in December at the Desert Lawn and Sunset Vista Cemeteries.

And, according to Chairperson Winnie Moir, they were finally able to accomplish their goal of placing a Balsam Remembrance Wreath at the graves of all 3,017 veterans who are buried at each of the locations.

