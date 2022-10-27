For the past six years the Rio Colorado Republican Women’s Club has sponsored the Wreaths Across America campaign here in Yuma by honoring fallen servicemen and women with wreath-laying ceremonies held in December at the Desert Lawn and Sunset Vista Cemeteries.
And, according to Chairperson Winnie Moir, they were finally able to accomplish their goal of placing a Balsam Remembrance Wreath at the graves of all 3,017 veterans who are buried at each of the locations.
“We could not do this without the support of the Yuma community,’ Moir said. “The support we are given shows that this is something that is very important to the community as well.”
She added that the Rio Colorado Republican Women’s Club was the top wreath fundraiser in Arizona for the second year in a row, meaning it had purchased more wreaths than any other group in the entire state.
“This shows Yuma is truly a military community,” Moir said. “Even during the COVID-19 pandemic we raised more in donations than any other city in the state, and we had to cancel most of our fundraising events.”
Unfortunately, more wreaths will be needed, according to Moir, because 250 more veterans have passed away in the past year.
As such, the Rio Colorado Republican Women’s Club is hoping to raise $35,000 this year, which would enable them to place 3,300 wreaths.
“We are less than $5,000 from reaching that goal,” Moir said.
The club has already begun its fundraising, recently holding a “Lazy Man’s Lasagna Dinner” at the Disabled American Veterans Chapter 11, 954 S. 13th Ave. in Yuma, which brought them $2,000 closer to their goal.
The next fundraiser is a Yard Sale on Nov. 4th and 5th, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 1892 and 1880 W. Camino Pradera in Yuma.
After that there will be a Dine and Dash at the Black Bear Diner in the Yuma Palms Shopping Center on Nov. 9th from 6 a.m. until 10 p.m.
All the money raised will be used to buy wreaths to be laid across the graves of veterans at the Yuma and Foothills cemeteries. This year’s ceremonies will be held on Saturday, Dec. 17, with Desert Lawn’s at 9 a.m. and Sunset Vista’s at noon.
Each wreath costs $15 to purchase and for every two bought, Wreaths Across America will give Moir’s club one for free.
Donations are also being accepted until Nov. 29 and can be made by mailing a check in the amount of $15 to 1892 W Camino Pradera, Yuma, AZ 85364.
You can also make a donation by going to the website
Last year the club raised $38,344 and spent $30,170, with the remaining amount being put towards this year’s goal.
In 2020 the club received $19,645 in donations, which was enough to buy and place 2,016 wreaths.
For 2019 they received $18,389, which was enough to buy and place 1,944 wreaths. In 2018, 933 wreaths were purchased and 595 in 2017.