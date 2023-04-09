During a Wednesday visit to the Imperial Dam, federal officials announced nearly $585 million for infrastructure repairs on water delivery systems throughout the West.
Funding will go to 83 projects in 11 states to improve water conveyance and storage, increase safety, improve hydropower generation and provide water treatment.
The region in and around Yuma County will receive $34.04 million for projects at Laguna and Imperial dams, All American Canal, Senators Wash, Yuma Siphon Drop Power Plant and Yuma County Water Users’ Association transmission lines.
Deputy Secretary of the Interior Tommy Beaudreau, Bureau of Reclamation Commissioner Camille Calimlim Touton and Mitch Landrieu, senior advisor to the President and White House infrastructure implementation coordinator made the announcement at the Colorado River Basin’s Imperial Dam, which is receiving $8.24 million in fiscal year 2023.
The visit was part of the Biden-Harris administration’s Investing in America tour to highlight the opportunities created by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and Inflation Reduction Act.
“As we work to address record drought and changing climate conditions throughout the West, these investments in our aging water infrastructure will conserve community water supplies and revitalize water delivery systems,” Beaudreau said.
“President Biden is investing in America, and today’s announcement delivering much needed repairs to aging dams and other water infrastructure is part of our whole-of-government approach to making communities more resilient to drought,” Landrieu noted.
The projects selected for funding are found in all the major river basins and regions where Reclamation operates. Among the 83 projects selected for funding are efforts to increase canal capacity, provide water treatment for tribes, replace equipment for hydropower production and provide necessary maintenance to aging project buildings.
Projects will be funded in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oregon, South Dakota and Washington.
“These projects have been identified through a rigorous process and is a testament to the Bureau of Reclamation’s commitment to deliver water to future generations,” Touton said. “As we manage through changing climate, we must look to the safety of our projects to ensure that we can continue to provide clean, reliable water to communities, irrigators and ecosystems across the West.”
The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law includes $8.3 billion for Reclamation water infrastructure projects over five years to advance drought resilience and expand access to clean water for families, farmers and wildlife. The investment will repair aging water delivery systems, secure dams, complete rural water projects and protect aquatic ecosystems.
The Inflation Reduction Act is investing another $4.6 billion to address the worsening crisis. Combined, these two initiatives “represent the largest investments in climate resilience in the nation’s history and provide a once-in-a-generation opportunity for the work of the Interior Department,” according to a press release from the Department of Interior.
Wednesday’s announcement builds on $240 million allocated through the Law in fiscal year 2022. The next application period for extraordinary maintenance funds is expected in October.
AREA PROJECTS
Yuma Project: High Density Polyethylene Pipe Replacement for Yuma County Water Users Drainage System; Reclamation Funding: $6.5 million: This project will fund all or part of the replacement of aging and failed HDPE Advanced Drainage System pipe that was installed during the expansion of Highway 95 in the Yuma area (during the mid-1990s). This pipe has consistently failed, resulting in leaks which reach the surface in many cases and require unplanned outages of the system to make expedient repairs.
Colorado River Front Work & Levee System: Laguna Dam Settling Basin Dredging; Reclamation Funding: $4 million: This project will fund partial dredging of the Laguna Dam Settling Basin.
Colorado River Front Work and Levee System: Brock Reservoir Forebay/Afterbay Inlet Gates Rehabilitation/Replacement; Reclamation Funding: $10.2 million: Pending nondestructive testing, either replace all gates and frames, or implement operation and maintenance recommendations to replace bronze seats, refurbish frames and leafs, install cathodic protection and coat metal. Planned funding reflects rehabilitation by implementing recommendations.
All-American Canal System: Imperial Dam All American Canal Desilting Basins Clarifier Arms Replacement; Reclamation Funding: $5.67 million: All American Canal Desilting Basins Clarifier Arms Replacement (72 Pedestals). Awarded amount is for required planning study and subsequent design.
All-American Canal System: Imperial Dam All American Canal Desilting Works Radial Gates Repair; Reclamation Funding: $2.57 million: Repair of unused radial gates.
Yuma Project: Laguna Dam Gate Refurbishment Reclamation Funding: $1.10 million Refurbish and install of Laguna Dam gate.
Colorado River Front Work and Levee System: Resurface Senator Wash Pumping Plant Access Roads; Reclamation Funding: $500,000: Resurface Senator Wash Pumping Plant access roads.
Colorado River Front Work and Levee System: Senator Wash Access Road Surfacing; Reclamation Funding: $500,000: Road Repair and Repaving: Ferguson Road – Senator Wash Road south to end loop.
Yuma Project: Siphon Drop Power Plant Governor Controls; Reclamation Funding: $700,000: Siphon Drop Power Plant provides generation critical to the budget of the Association. In the event of a power shortage from our upstream resources, namely Parker-Davis, it will serve a critical load for the Association and Reclamation as part of the Yuma Valley groundwater control program.
Yuma Project: Yuma County Water Users’ Association Transmission Line Improvements; Reclamation Funding: $2.3 million: This project will fund all or part of the replacement of some 220 pole structures on existing Association operated and maintained 34.5KV transmission line. The replacement of chemically treated wood poles with recyclable ductile iron or light steel poles will lead to a greater degree of resiliency within our system, while offering an expected life span of greater than 75 years.