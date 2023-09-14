With record-breaking temperatures resulting in the death of at least one farmworker in Yuma County, agriculture stakeholders and elected officials urged Yuma farmers to come up with and implement climate change solutions.
“Farmworkers are first-line workers and the extreme heat affects their working conditions and at times, it has cost them their lives,” State Rep. Mariana Sandoval said Wednesday in a press conference at the Yuma Agricultural Center.
She touted the Inflation Reduction Act, which was signed into law one year ago and included nearly $40 billion for farms and rural communities across the country. Funds may be used to promote practices that reduce greenhouse gas emissions, water erosion and fuel use.
The funding gives “previously marginalized farmers the tools they need to tap into these resources,” Sandoval said.
She pointed out that USDA research found that climate smart practices have helped reduce water erosion by 70 million tons. “This is why I’m urging Congress to follow through on its commitment to support farmers by maintaining the investments in climate smart agriculture technologies within the Inflation Reduction Act,” Sandoval said.
“These investments will help Yuma area farmers and ranchers deliver food to our tables, improve their economic output, transition to clean, reliable energy to lower costs, mitigate the effects of climate change, improve working conditions for workers and drive economic growth for the agriculture sector,” she added.
With the Farm Bill, the primary food and agriculture policy instrument in the U.S., up for reauthorization this year, and as drafts for the new five-year bill emerge, Sandoval and other speakers also urged lawmakers to enhance investments in climate-smart agriculture.
Charlene Fernandez, USDA Rural Development state director for Arizona, noted that the Inflation Reduction Act grants can help farmers lower energy costs to create food sustainability and expand already existing operations, while making farming and ranching more economically sound.
In particular, Fernandez added, this funding can help mitigate climate change concerns for farmers. “The farmers and ranchers that I talked to when I am here in Yuma County and other counties, I find that they are very solution oriented. They not only talk about the problems that they are having, they have a solution to it, and they’re willing to bring new ideas and innovations to their methods,” Fernandez said.
She added that the federal “funding will generate income for farmers as they implement new and innovative ideas for farming, such as conserving water, utilizing solar, implementing electric solar or gravity pumps for sprinkler pivots and much, much more.”
Some farmers and other rural Arizona businesses are currently working with USDA Rural Development to use this funding.
Grants from the Rural Energy for America Program, also known as REAP, offered by USDA, also provide assistance in both agriculture and small businesses in their quest for sustainable energy and operations.
To be eligible, participating businesses must engage in a highly competitive process, investing both resources and effort as the grants cover 40% of the project costs, leaving businesses responsible for the remaining 60%.
State Sen. Brian Fernandez shared the experience of a local business owner who received three REAP grants. “They utilized the funding to electrify their forklift fleet, installed solar panels on coolers and even offered charging stations for employees,” he said.
These eco-friendly practices lower energy costs, decrease fossil fuel consumption, keep prices affordable and aid in mitigating the effects of climate change, Brian Fernandez noted.
REAP grants “equip agriculture producers and rural small businesses with the essential financial aid to provide, install and build renewable energy, complete energy efficiency improvements,” he added.
Dr. Ethan Orr, associate director of agriculture, natural resources and economic development at the University of Arizona, talked about the “economic miracle that is Yuma.” He said: “If you look at this area, some of the most sophisticated food processing and water systems in the entire globe are here because Yuma literally feeds the continent.”
Protecting Yuma’s agriculture is a national security issue, Orr noted.
He also pointed out that Arizona farmers today use less water than they did in 1962 even though they have more than doubled their food production to feed a population three times the size.
“That’s why this program is so important,” Orr said. “Regardless of where you stand on modern monetary policy, or where the money came from, I look at the money that we have now, a once-in-a-generation opportunity to invest in ourselves.”
Orr noted that the university, in partnership with farmers, have used federal grant funding to “create something that not only produces more crops with less water, but mitigates our urban effects of heat island and dust. And so this is the investment that we want to continue partnering with the USDA, the University of Arizona and our producers, farmers and partners.”
With the mantra of “more crop per drop,” Tosha Gillsipe, director of agriculture programs at Arizona Western College, said that she advocates for educating students on the critical role that Yuma agriculture plays with “not only our community, but within our state and within our country. We are innovating daily and doing research, not only at Arizona Western College, but with our university partners, like the University of Arizona, to ensure that what we are learning and the practices that we are pushing out to students are readying them for the future.”
Students today need to learn more about the concepts of sustainability. Consequently, AWC will introduce new courses and pathways, focusing on sustainability and concepts like water conservation, irrigation efficiency, crop rotations and low till and no till practices.
Valentin Sierra, director of food safety at Amigo Farms, noted that many growers are already practicing water conservation and sustainability on their farmlands. For example, he noted, they use drip tape for irrigating crops, the latest technology to level farmland and conserve water while sustaining habitat state, and at the same time, keeping produce safe from animal intrusion.
Farmers also conduct crop rotation. “All crops need nutrients and minerals from soil to grow. If not managed correctly, soil can weaken so crop rotation with produce that returns nutrients and minerals is key for the environment and for produce,” Sierra said.
“It is important these funding programs continue so growers can continue to conserve and add sustainability practices while using these types of fundings and help other growers start,” he added.
Patty Emmert, director of resilient food systems, Local First Arizona, pointed out that “implementing climate smart practices is key to building a resilient food system for our state, our nation and our global communities around the world.”
She noted that the programs and funding offered through the Inflation Reduction Act “are crucial in creating a resilient food future for Arizona, especially viewed through the lens of food security and rural development.”
Local First Arizona’s Economic Recovery Center provides services to assist in grant writing support for those individuals who are applying for these grants. More information on that is available on the Local First website.
“We need to call on Congress to follow through on its commitment to support farmers by maintaining the investments in climate smart agricultural practices. These investments will help farmers deliver food to our tables, improve their economic output and mitigate the effects of climate change on their operations,” Emmert said.
During the first round, $23 million were allocated to water-saving projects. More than 100 applications have been submitted, with 62 sites across the state approved for water-saving projects, 36 of those along the three counties in the area and 30 in Yuma.
“We’re always looking for more partners,” Orr added.
For more information on the grants, visit the USDA website or the USDA office in Yuma County.