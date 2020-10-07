Tomas Raul Felix
Tomas Raul Felix, 79, of Somerton, died Sept. 24, 2020, in Somerton.
A concrete and construction worker, he was born April 15, 1941, in Cumpas, Son.
Graveside services will be 10 a.m. Thursday at Desert Lawn.
Desert Valley Mortuary is handling arrangements.
John Anthony Dallabetta
John Anthony Dallabetta, 75, of Yuma, died Sept. 29, 2020, in Yuma.
A band director, he was born Dec. 5, 1944, in San Francisco.
Johnson Mortuary is handling arrangements, including burial at Desert Lawn.
Robert Hornecker
Robert Hornecker, 70, died Sept. 22, 2020, at his Wellton home.
A mechanic for the U.S. government, he was born July 27, 1950, in Nevada, Mo.
Desert Valley Mortuary is handling arrangements, including cremation.