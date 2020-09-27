Christine Hambalek O’Neil
Christine Hambalek O’Neill, 90, died Sept. 20, 2020, at her Yuma home.
Born May 30, 1930, in Yugoslavia, she worked at St. Ann’s Hospital.
A visitation for the Johnson Mortuary family only will be Oct. 2. Rosary will be 11 to 11:30 a.m. Oct. 2 at Immaculate Conception Parish, with Mass from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Burial will follow at Desert Lawn.
Mary Alice Cedillo
Mary Alice Cedillo, 90, of Yuma, died Sept. 19, 2020, in Yuma.
Born Oct. 27, 1929, in Ojo Caliente, New Mexico, she was a homemaker.
Johnson Mortuary is handling arrangements, with cremation and burial at Desert Lawn.
Alice May Crawford
Alice May Crawford, 79, died Sept. 23, 2020, at her Yuma home.
Born April 20, 1942, in Evansville, Indiana, she was a certified nurse assistant.
A celebration of life in her honor will be held at a later date.
Johnson Mortuary is handling arrangements, including cremation at Desert Lawn.
Karen Lynn Denison
Karen Lynn Denison, 61, died Sept. 5, 2020, in Yuma.
Born Jan. 20, 1959, in Yuma, she was a store manager.
A memorial service will be Oct. 3 from 10 to 11 a.m. at Full Gospel Lighthouse Pentecostal Church of God.
Johnson Mortuary is handling arrangements, including cremation at Desert Lawn.