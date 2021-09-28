On Monday afternoon, a motorcade of law enforcement vehicles paid a final tribute to one of their own.
U.S. Border Patrol Agent Luis H. Dominguez, 51, died Thursday at Banner University Medical Center in Phoenix following a months-long hospitalization a lengthy illness.
“Agents who knew and worked with Luis considered him easygoing, warm and friendly and said he was a dedicated family man,” U.S. Border Patrol Yuma Sector Chief Patrol Agent Chris Clem wrote in a social media post. “He was a fixture at the Wellton station and will be missed dearly.”
During the motorcade, vehicles escorted Dominguez past the U.S. Border Patrol Yuma Sector Headquarters en route to a local funeral home.
According to a GoFundMe page set up in July, Dominguez contracted COVID-19 while working and passed away due to complications of the virus.
So far, nearly $15,000 has been raised by over 200 donations intended to cover the costs of hotels and meals for his family during his hospital stay in Phoenix.
Affectionately referred to as “Louie” by his friends and co-workers, Dominguez joined the U.S. Border Patrol on Sept. 17, 2001, serving for 20 years.
He is survived by his wife and four children.
Born and raised in Yuma, Dominguez was assigned to the Wellton station for the duration of his career. He had planned to retire this month.
Dominguez’s death, which was announced early Monday morning on the Yuma Sector Border Patrol Facebook page, received numerous comments from people who worked with him and other members of the community.
“It was an honor to work with Louis. He will be missed by many. His personality was huge. My condolences to his family,” a message by Steve Tucker read.
Another person wrote, “I’m so, so sorry to the family and children. Thank you so much for protecting us and your service!! Please rest in peace!”
No funeral arrangements have been made yet.
To donate to the family’s GoFundMe account, visit https://tinyurl.com/YumaFundraiser.