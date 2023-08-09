The auditorium in the future building will honor Yuma pioneer Eugene Francis “E.F.” Sanguinetti.
The Board of Supervisors unanimously agreed to name the new auditorium after Sanguinetti in recognition of the impact he had on the establishment and development of the downtown Yuma business core.
David E. Hylland, construction projects director, noted that Sanguinetti owned and operated businesses on the site of the new Yuma County Administration Services facility now being built at 197 S. Main St.
Sanguinetti was born in Coulterville, California, in May 1867. At the age of 16, he came to what was described as an “undeveloped and raw Yuma” with virtually nothing in his pocket. He went to work for merchant John Gandolfo, rapidly moving up through the business, eventually managing and taking over ownership.
“That was really just the start of what I would call an extensive and highly successful business development journey that includes such things as the development of the Yuma Ice Company,” Hylland said as he shared highlights of Sanguinetti’s life.
The Yuma Ice Company became the largest ice manufacturing plant in Arizona and one of the largest in the country. “And you think about the importance of ice at that point in time, before refrigeration, before cooling,” Hylland noted.
Sanguinetti also established the first mortuary in Yuma. He was involved with the construction of power lines, providing electricity to rural areas of Yuma and Wellton Valley.
He was deeply involved in the development of dairy farms in Yuma County, “sending individuals to New York to bring back some of the best stock so that Yuma would have some of the best dairy farms in the country.
“And it went further than that. Those farmers that weren’t able to afford to import cattle, he provided financial assistance to allow them to do so,” Hylland added.
He helped to construct and expand the irrigation canal system throughout Yuma County, again financially assisting farmers who could not contribute to the cost of developing land to bring water to their farms.
He helped develop the grapefruit industry in the county and influenced and financed the expansion of the lettuce industry across the county, leading to what “today is one of the top producers of lettuce in the country, on the planet really,” Hylland said.
Sanguinetti influenced the development of the transcontinental railroad and highway systems passing through Yuma, “coming through on a promise that he had made to place Yuma on the crossroads of America.
“He was involved with the rerouting of the railroad off of Madison Avenue over this way and around onto an elevated levee to prevent future flooding of those rail lines, while also allowing for further development of the downtown core,” Hylland explained.
Sanguinetti helped establish a larger post office, making the argument that Yuma needed a larger post office than what was being proposed in downtown Yuma.
He was also one of the organizers of the Yuma Fire Department as he had experienced many fires in his own businesses. “And he took it further than that. He researched and studied new and advanced methods of firefighting and made sure that new firefighters received that training to better respond to fire emergencies throughout the city and throughout the county,” Hylland said, adding that today the Yuma Fire Department has an award given out in his honor.
At one point in time, Mr. Sanguinetti became the largest individual taxpayer in the city and the county. He was also the largest employer, owning and operating 21 stores, in addition to his work in the ice industry, farming, dairy and other business enterprises.
“Before his passing he fulfilled the promise to pass along ownership of his many businesses to his senior employees and staff, which is symbolic of the giving and generous man that he was,” Hylland said.
He read the minutes from a meeting held by the Sanguinetti corporation after he died in 1945: “The life of Mr. Sanguinetti is symbolic of our county and of the unlimited opportunities for those, like Mr. Sanguinetti, who have ability and an indomitable spirit, keen foresight and faith in all good things. One must have love of one’s fellow man. This is Mr. Sanguinetti, he loved his associates and friends.
“It is the same spirit that symbolizes the spirit of all pioneers. Yuma of today is symbolic of the fine spirit of Mr. Sanguinetti, and the spirit of Mr. Sanguinetti and Yuma of today are one and the same. The passing of Mr. Sanguinetti was a passing of an era of history of Yuma. Yuma of today, of rich fields, dams, canals, streets, buildings, churches and schools, stand as an everlasting monument to his untiring efforts.”
Hylland said he still sees a connection with Sanguinnetti, not just the physical location, but in that the building and the auditorium will “serve as the heart of county government operations. In much the same way that Mr. Sanguinetti made a terrific impact on the development and life in Yuma, so too, I would anticipate that many great events, challenging discussions and informed decisions that have the potential to greatly impact the lives of citizens of Yuma County for years to come will originate from the Board of Supervisors auditorium and the new YCAS facility.”
Hylland envisions placing a portrait and biography of Sanguinetti outside of the auditorium.
Lenore Stuart, a former longtime supervisor and great-granddaughter of another Yuma pioneer, Jose Maria Redondo, supported the action. “It is really so fitting to honor those who have made such an enormous and positive impact on our community, and indeed upon the state in the early years. I heartedly support the naming of a building after the grandson-in law of Jose Maria Redondo, Mr. E.F. Sanguinetti,” Stuart said.
Bruce Gwynn thanked the supervisors for recognizing his grandfather. “I asked my mother why he stopped here in 1883. There was nothing but adobe huts and mosquitoes galore. And she said because he was a visionary and he could see opportunity,” Gwynn said.
“He had tremendous vision and he worked hard at it, as all of our pioneers did. But the other thing he did, as all our pioneers did, he capitalized on the opportunities, but he also made this a great place to raise us, raise our kids, educate them and do all those things. And that’s why I’m standing here today.”
Gwynn also expressed appreciation on behalf of his family as well, including “my brothers Tim and Howard and my sisters Hilary and Alexis, (our) kids, grandkids, great-grandkids, and there’s a great-great one coming,” he said.