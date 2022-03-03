Following public input, Yuma increased the size of the future East Mesa Community Park from 10 acres to 60 acres.
The new park will be located on city-owned property at Avenue 6E and 36th Street.
The City Council listed the new park as one of its highest priorities in its strategic plan. Over the last several months, the city sought community input to help develop the master plan for the park and hosted several workshops for residents and community members to review the initial design concepts and provide feedback.
In August, the city contracted with J2 Engineering and Environmental Design of Phoenix to develop the park concept. At that time, the city envisioned it as a 10-acre “passive” park with open turf areas for multi-use sports, with the capability of expanding to 24 acres, on the northeast corner of Avenue 6E and 36th Street.
After the first public workshop and online survey, the city decided to increase the park to 60 acres. The additional acres are located on the south side of 36th Street.
On Wednesday, the council authorized an increase to the contract with J2 in the amount of $34,517, for a total cost of $223,804, to cover the additional design work needed to include the expanded site. The city code requires council approval for change orders exceeding 10% of the original contract.
After this change order, the project is still within the budget adopted by the council for the park this fiscal year. The city has $780,000 budgeted for the park.
Officials are considering using a portion of the American Rescue Plan Act pandemic relief funds allocated to the city to pay for the project, according to Jason Nau, director of parks and recreation.
More than 2,000 residents and community members reviewed the initial design concepts and provided feedback via the workshops and online survey.
Initial concepts for the proposed park show open turf areas for multi-use sports play that could also include amenities such as ramadas, restrooms, a playground, disc golf, exercise equipment, pickleball and basketball courts.
In addition, elements such as an art component, ponds and walking/jogging paths could be incorporated into the design.
Yuma purchased the parcel for use as a park, fire station and Avenue 6E improvements. The city paid for the property through development fees in response to rapid development on the east side of the city.
In 2015, the city donated about 11 acres to the Arizona Department of Veterans Services for construction of an 80,000-square-foot care facility that will soon open. The future park will be designed to complement the adjacent veterans facility and is in the Parks Master Plan, approved by council in October 2016.
In other action, the council on Wednesday adopted two resolutions, the first of which serves as a Call of Election for Yuma’s 2022 primary and general elections to be held on Aug. 2 and Nov. 8, respectively.
The resolution designates the 2022 election dates, sets deadline dates and locations to file nomination papers and provides voter registration deadlines and the purpose of the elections.
Public offices up for election this year are mayor, three council members and presiding municipal judge. The current terms will expire Dec. 31.
The primary election will fill the upcoming vacancies, with a run-off, if necessary, held at the general election.
The general election may also contain propositions presented for council approval through a future agenda item.
Voters will be able to cast their ballots at any voting center convenient for them on Election Day.
Candidates who are elected to the above offices will serve a four-year term beginning Jan. 1 and ending Dec. 31, 2026.
In July, the city made nomination packets for candidates seeking municipal office available on the city’s website, www.yumaaz.gov, and from the City Clerk’s Office. The first day to file nomination papers and other associated forms is Monday, March 7. The last day to file is 5 p.m. on Monday, April 4.
The city has budgeted $150,000 to cover the costs of the primary and general elections.
The second resolution designates Doug Allen as the chief fiscal officer responsible for submitting the city’s Annual Expenditure Limitation Reports to the Auditor General for fiscal years 2021 and 2022, a designation required by state law.