After the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of most outdoor social activities last year, the Yuma Police Department is ready for things to return to normal.
That means Getting Arizona Involved in Neighborhoods (G.A.I.N.) is back once again.
The event, which is held in partnership with local businesses, is free. It will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Oct. 9 in the Target parking lot, 1450 E. Yuma Palms Parkway.
There will also be a limited supply of complementary hot dogs, chips, water and sodas for those in attendance.
Formerly known as National Night Out, (G.A.I.N.) is an event held by police agencies statewide to help neighbors get acquainted, generate participation in anti-crime efforts, strengthen neighborhood support and build community relations.
YPD Sgt. Lori Franklin said the event also helps highlight the importance of police-community partnership to help fight crime in our community.
“This event is about strengthening the relationship between law enforcement and first responders with the residents in our community,” Franklin said. “And it helps keep the community safe because we will be combating crime together.”
Always held in October, which is also Crime Prevention Month, the family event allows area law enforcement agencies, the military, along with fire and rescue agencies, to bring some of their equipment to display to the public.
In addition to there being a medical helicopter, the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office Posse will also be attending the event for the first time.
Other local organizations and nonprofits will also be present.
The biggest benefit of getting members of the community and law enforcement together for the event, according to Yuma police, is that it actually helps to lower the city’s crime rate.
It has grown so much over the years that it is possibly the largest public safety night event in the state now.
