In honor of Veterans Day, G.W. Carver Elementary School students gathered to celebrate the dedication of the Private Delgado Reading Space. Funded by the 6.25 Foundation, the space in Carver Library is named after Private First Class Pedro Alvarez Delgado.
A Yuma native, Delgado was a member of the 31st Infantry Regiment. After enlisting in the United States Army, he fought in the Battle of Chosin Reservoir. On Dec. 1, 1950, he was killed in action and received many distinctions for his service, including the Purple Heart.
As part of the 6.25 Foundation’s mission to honor fallen American soldiers who fought in the Korean War, the dedicated space provided students with an opportunity to learn more about the war. Yuma School District One shared in a press release that students were inspired by the new reading space to learn more about Veterans Day.
At the dedication on Nov. 10, several third grade students volunteered to share what they have learned. Through research and student collaboration, six students presented facts about the Korean War, Delgado’s service to his country, and the importance of honoring those who have served.
“We are honored to be selected by the 6.25 Foundation and to dedicate a reading space to Private Delgado in our Library,” said Carver Principal Matthew Buckley. “This space will give us an opportunity to honor those that served in the Korean War while providing a revitalized space for students to enjoy their reading.”
To learn more about the 6.25 Foundation as well as its honorees, visit https://625foundation.org/
