SAN LUIS, Ariz. – Parents will soon drive their children on a paved road to two schools here.
The Gadsden Elementary School District’s governing board recently approved a contract of $838,336 for paving of Williams Brooks Avenue from Cesar Chavez Boulevard to San Luis Middle School and nearby Arizona Desert Elementary School.
DPE Construction of Yuma was awarded the contract for a project expected to take about four months.
Gadsden Superintendent Lizette Esparza said the work is the last phase of a project begun in 2019. Union Street, which also arrives at the schools, was paved in the first phase of the project, with street lighting installed and sidewalks built along that road at that time.
The district began the road project amid ongoing complaints by residents near the schools of large clouds of dust being raised by parents driving their kids to and from the schools.
“(The final phase of work) will begin in no more than two weeks,” Esparza said. “What was done in the first phase helped us a lot. Before that there were no paved streets arriving at the schools.”
Funds for the road work come from Adjacent Ways program administered by the Arizona School Facilities Board.
The road will also serve residents wanting to enter the city’s Joe Orduño park from its east side.