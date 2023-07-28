GESD (copy)
Artist’s conception of a newly paved William Brooks Road, which serves as access road to two schools in San Luis, Ariz.

 LOANED IMAGE

SAN LUIS, Ariz. – Parents will soon drive their children on a paved road to two schools here.

The Gadsden Elementary School District’s governing board recently approved a contract of $838,336 for paving of Williams Brooks Avenue from Cesar Chavez Boulevard to San Luis Middle School and nearby Arizona Desert Elementary School.

