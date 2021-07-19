SAN LUIS, Ariz. – Two elementary schools in the San Luis will split more than $1 million in grant funds over five years for use in providing after-school programs to students.
The Arizona Department of Education recently approved Arizona Desert and Ed Pastor elementary schools to receive funding from the Nita M. Lowry 21st Century Community Learning Centers program beginning in the next academic year that starts in August.
The federal program pvovides funding for academic enrichment classes and activities for children during non-school hours, particularly for those children who live in high-poverty areas. The money is used to help students meet learning standards in core subjects such as math, reading and writing, but also to expose them to science, engineering, dance, music and other subjects that complement their regular classes.
The funding is distributed to the states, which, in turn, divide the money among their school districts.
Arizona Desert and Ed Pastors will receive equal shares of the $1,080,000 grant over five years.
The two schools are part of the Gadsden Elementary School District, which serves San Luis and the neighboring community of Gadsden.
Six other schools in the district were approved for grants through the program and are in the middle of their five-year cycles of funding. They are Desert View, Gadsden, Cesar Chavez and Rio Colorado elementary schools, and San Luis Middle and Southwest Junior High schools.
Arizona Desert previously completed a five-year funding cycle through the program.