SAN LUIS, Ariz. — A $50,000 grant will allow the Gadsden Elementary School District to upgrade equipment in its school cafeterias.
The grant is coming to the district as part of the No Kid Hungry campaign launched by Share Our Strength, a Washington D.C.-based organization working to end child hunger in the United States.
“These funds are going to help modernize our equipment in the school cafeteria — equipment to prepare meals, distribute them and serve them,” said Manny Alvarado, Gadsden’s food services director.
The Gadsden district consists of six elementary schools, a middle school and junior high school that serves students from San Luis and the neighboring unincorporated community of Gadsden.
He said the district hopes to have the money in hand in time to make upgrades to the cafeteria for the 2020-21 school year, when the schools are expected to reopen after having been shuttered for months owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Prior to the outbreak of the coronavirus, the Gadsden school cafeterias collectively served more than 6,400 lunches daily to students. Following the school closures, they served an average of more that 5,000 takeout meals daily to students between March 16 and May 22.