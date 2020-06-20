SAN LUIS, Ariz. – The Gadsden Elementary School District is under investigation by the Arizona Attorney General’s Office after a San Luis resident filed a complaint alleging the district’s governing board violated the Arizona Open Meetings Law.
David Lara filed the complaint in May after the Arizona Auditor General’s Office revealed in an audit that the Gadsden district spent $65,450 over five years for the board and other district officials to travel to Coronado Island in California to hold the retreats.
The open meetings law allows the public to attend school board retreats. But the audit concluded the board had effectively limited public access by holding the gathering in a location 400 roundtrip miles away from where the district’s taxpayers live.
The Attorney General’s Office confirmed it is looking into the complaint. “At this point, I can only confirm that we have received a complaint concerning the Open Meetings Law and that an investigation is in progress,” said Katie Conner, spokeswoman for the office.
The audit said district spending on the retreats held on Coronado Island from 2015 to 2019 was unnecessary because the retreats could have taken place in San Luis. The total cost of the 2018 retreat, $16,000, exceeded travel spending limits set by the state.
The audit also documented separate instances of lax financial record keeping and accounting controls by the district.
Gadsden Superintendent Ray Aguilera has said the district has corrected the deficiencies found in the audit and that the board will hold future retreats in San Luis. The district has its offices in San Luis and serves students in that city and the nearby unincorporated community of Gadsden.
Lara, a San Luis businessman and member of the Yuma Union High School District Board, said the purpose of his complaint was not only to determine if the retreats violated the law but why the board chose to meet outside San Luis.
“The violation of the law is not all that should be investigated,” Lara said. “What needs to be known is what issues they discussed off the agenda, because the agenda is only a record that they were in that place. The important thing to know is what they negotiated and why they had to do it there.”
The Attorney General’s Office said the public officials who break the open meeting law can be fined up to $500 for the first violation and up to $2,500 for repeat violations. Violations can also lead to officials’ removal from office in cases where the violation was intentional.
Aguilera said the Gadsden district officials have been notified of the investigation and have been asked to provide information to the Attorney General’s Office.
“We did nothing intentional to keep people out of those meetings,” Aguilera said, “and concerning the expenses, I continue to take responsibility for that. It was not the governing board’s fault.”
Aguilera said that as required by state law, the district posted agendas for each of the retreats that listed the dates, times and places of the gatherings. “The agendas were there, the call to the public (was listed). Everything was well-publicized. Nothing was hidden.”
The audit noted that auditors were told Coronado Island was chosen as the location for the 2018 retreat because it allowed governing board members to be free of interruptions and distractions while discussing the district’s future goals and direction.
Nonetheless, Aguilera said in an interview, “there was no intent for the public not to be there.”
Lara hopes his complaint opens the door for a separate investigation of other deficiencies found in the audit. “The fact that they violated the (open meeting) law is the entry for anything else they did that was inappropriate, and what was discussed before and after the retreat. I don’t believe that issues not on the agenda were not discussed. The purpose of the complaint is to initiate a more in-depth investigation.”
Lara is a longtime critic and watchdog of both the district and San Luis City Hall. He campaigned for various local elected offices before being elected to the YUHSD governing board in 2016.
Aguilera dismissed Lara’s complaint as being motivated by personal political interest, including a desire to be re-elected to the high school board.
“He wants to be seen by the people, but what positive things has he done?” Aguilera said. “I know of nothing good he has done for the schools or the city.”