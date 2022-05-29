SAN LUIS, Ariz. – Homero Chavez, an educator in this city's elementary school district, has been selected to serve on a panel tasked with improving education programs for the nation's academically gifted students.
Chavez, director of the Early College Program in the Gadsden Elementary School District, is one of 20 academics educators and education advocates from around the nation named to Thomas B. Fordham Institute's recently formed National Working Group on Advanced Education.
The panel has the mission of developing policies and practices aimed at improving educational programs for high-achieving students, particularly those from low-income families.
For nearly two decades Chavez has headed the Gadsden district's Early College Program, which has allowed more 1,500 high-achieving students in grades fifth through eighth to take college-level summer classes offered through Johns Hopkins University. The program also has allowed more than 2,000 Gadsden district students to take college-level math classes for college credit.
The Gadsden program has received a number of accolades, including the 2022 Magna Award for educational equity from the National School Boards Association, and Chavez says he hopes to use his experience heading the program to help the Thomas B. Fordham working group achieve his goals.
"This is not because of me," Chavez said of his appointment, "but because of what has been achieved by the children, the parents, the entire team of the Early Education Program, the school district and the community. We have something to tell – what we have done, our experiences."
Chavez said his efforts as a member of the working group will focus on developing new, more open methods of identifying gifted students, and helping students fulfill their potentials through mentoring, by taking advanced math classes and taking part in the Johns Hopkins summer program.
Chavez said nearly 15% of students in the Gadsden district have been identified as high-achieving pupils, compared with 5% to 10% in other districts. He said the district has gained attention for the comparatively high number of its students who are taking advanced math or college-level classes.
"These are programs that don't exist at the national level," he said. "(The working group) is looking at making a series of suggestions to help other districts begin to integrate programs like those that we have.
"There's a huge disparity (in education) between communities that are better off in comparison to others that don't have the academic resources, and that hurts the progress of high-achieving students," Chavez added. "Nonetheless, in the Gadsden district there is huge support from the school board, the school administration and the parents for programs for high-achieving children. While we are an economically low-income community, we have been able to gain that support, and that makes a difference."
Chavez said the working group will develop a wide variety of criteria for identifying high-achieving students. "It's not just that a student is smart," he said. "There are other characteristics like perseverance, desire, being organized."
Based in Washington, D.C., the working group is scheduled to meet four times over the next year as its develops policies and practices to promoted advanced education.