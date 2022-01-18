Gadsden Elementary School District #32 has been hard at work improving security throughout its schools – and recently got a financial boost to make it happen.
To help, a grant from the U.S. Department of Justice’s Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS) office has awarded the district with $420,852.
An additional Schools and Libraries Funding (E-Rate) Program grant from the Federal Communications Commission’s Child Internet Protection Act (CIPA) will provide an additional $587,502.19.
Combined, the grants will support the district with over a million dollars to improve security and communications.
The COPS office grant that the district received is also known as a grant for the School Violence Prevention Program (SVPP). The 1.5-year SVPP grant is targeted toward improving school safety measures. Per the COPS Office website, these measures include coordination with law enforcement, training for local law enforcement, deterrent technology, technology that expedites local law enforcement notifications during emergencies and other measures the office determines may provide a significant security improvement.
“The safety of all children has to be first and foremost to parents, educators and local, state and federal officials, especially in this day and age,” said Antonio Garcia, grant writer for GESD #32. “Our team developed many safety procedures and drills for safety. Funding through this grant program will transform our school system safer, while improving school culture and climate.”
Having met the requirement of crime rate to community size ratio along with a security infrastructure that is in place, the district’s plans to improve safety by filling in the gaps of its safety measures secured the award. GESD #32 will be using these funds at the beginning of fiscal year 2022–2023 for access control technology, IP, or network, speakers and engineering and training materials for staff and administrators.
The district reports that the access control project consists of installing door access to key rooms and entrances across its building with the use of modern instruments. This means remote integration, audit logs and a better alert response with the use of electronic door locks.
Speakers that provide audio over an internet network also mean an enhancement to the district’s current intercom system. The district shared that these changes will allow for seamless, modern and more effective ways to propagate announcements and alerts across school buildings as well as faster alerts to first response agencies.
Other improvements from the district’s proposal include Enhanced 911 compliant classroom phones, which automatically provide a caller’s location to 911 dispatchers, as well as other emergency communications systems that immediately alert police upon their activation.
Garcia on behalf of the district explained that the equipment was carefully researched to integrate with the existing active building security equipment. GESD #32’s safety team will continue to monitor the installation of these technologies and develop tests, scenarios and exercises to determine the level of improvement before and after installation.
“We ensure that implementations are sustained, procedures are followed and equipment is properly maintained,” he stated. “The collaboration with law enforcement support will sustain this program beyond the grant period with written procedures, tabletops, exercises and drills that will test the equipment.”
Related to these improvements is the boost in communications that GESD #32 that is further enabled by the e-rate–or education rate–grant through CIPA. The e-rate program provides funding for two categories of services related to internet access and internal connections. The $587.5K grant will assist with cabling, switches, uninterruptible power supplies, wireless access point upgrades for WiFi and support for the wide area network for internet also.
To learn more about the district, visit https://www.gesd32.org/.
