SAN LUIS, Ariz.- The Gadsden Elementary School District (GESD) recently received three of its five new school buses.
The transportation units were presented during the district’s Board of Trustees session on Jan. 13, and are part of the purchase that was approved in September.
Lizette Esparza, the school district’s superintendent, said that two more buses are still pending delivery as part of the $703,709 purchase approved by board members last year.
Among the buses received, there is a vehicle with a lift so that students in wheelchairs can get on or off the unit.
The new units will help renew the GESD’s fleet of 16 vehicles.