SAN LUIS, Ariz. — Ed Pastor Elementary School missed out a year ago on a state grant that went to other five other schools here for after-school academic enrichment programs for students.
But the Gadsden Elementary School District is again seeking the Nita M. Lowey grant awarded through the 21st Century Community Learning Centers program.
The district is applying to the Arizona Department of Education for $540,000 for use by Ed Pastor Elementary School over five years, starting in the fall.
Antonio Garcia, grants director for the district, said the money can be used to provide tutoring in math, reading and writing to students, to offer after-school music, dance and art classes to students, and even English and computer classes for parents of Ed Pastor students.
A year ago, the five-year grant was renewed for the district’s Desert View, Gadsden and Cesar Chavez elementary schools, and its Southwest Junior High and San Luis Middile schools.
“Ed Pastor didn’t get the grant last year,” Garcia said. “We hope it can qualify for those funds for the 2020-21 school years. Those are funds that are used for academic enrichment through after-school programs and other programs.”
Two other Gadsden elementary schools, Rio Colorado and Arizona Desert, will receive the last year of funding from the five-year grant in 2020-21.
Garcia said the district expects to hear back by the end of August whether it is getting the money.