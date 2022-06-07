The Yuma County Superintendent’s Office is seeking letters of interest to fill a seat on the governing board of Gadsden Elementary School District.
To apply for the seat, applicants must submit letters of interest to the superintendent’s office by Tuesday, June 21. Interviews with selected candidates will be taking place on the following week of June 27.
Letters should include the applicant’s reasons for seeking the appointment, their leadership qualifications, their current address, whether they’re a registered voter, whether they’re a resident of Gadsden Elementary School District and how long they’ve resided in the district.
Applicants must live inside the district’s boundaries and neither they nor their spouse may be an employee of the district.
More information on the role of a board member can be found on the Arizona School Board Association’s website at http://azsba.org/.
Those wishing to seek an appointment on the board may mail their letters of interest to the County Superintendent’s Office, 210 S. 1st Ave., Yuma, AZ 85364, or email them to vwilliams@apscc.org by Tuesday, June 21. For further questions, call the superintendent’s office at 928-373-1006 and direct inquiries to Vivi Williams.
Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.