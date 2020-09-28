SAN LUIS, Ariz. – The Gadsden School District has postponed the reopening of schools for in-person classes until Jan. 19.
The decision was approved unanimously Sept. 21 by the district’s governing board.
At that point, because the Arizona Department of Public Health’s parameters for reopening schools had not yet been fully met, and because a rebound in COVID-9 cases was expected in the fall, the district administration recommended delaying in-person classes.
Schools will continue to offer online distance instruction.
Belinda Boblett, director of School Improvement for Gadsden, said Monday that one of the three benchmarks had not been met in Yuma County to open schools, according to the biweekly report of the agency.
The parameter or benchmark that had not been met was the positivity rate of less than 7% in two weeks of COVID-19 testing. However, in the state update on Thursday, the county met that benchmark.
The other two parameters of the Department of Health have been met in the county: less than 100 cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 inhabitants in two weeks; and less than 10% of visits to COVID0-19 hospitals in the same period.
The final decision on reopening remains in the hands of the school districts. Both elementary school districts in South Yuma County have decided to postpone classes in person until January.
Gadsden Superintendent Raymond Aguilera commented that, in addition to the fact that the parameters for reopening had not been fully met, a rebound in COVID-19 cases is expected in the fall, with the increase in border growth as agricultural workers return, which which could increase risks in schools and the community.
He questioned that while school districts have to reopen schools, state and local governments, including the Department of Education, are keeping their offices closed to the public.
“I don’t think we should put our children and the community in a less safe situation than in those organizations,” he said.
Although the date of Jan. 19 was set to return to the classrooms, Aguilera stressed that it will be done “only if it is considered safe and prudent,” and parents will continue to have the option of having their children remain in classes at a distance.