MARIACHI 1 (copy)

Mariachi Gadsden members will present their annual concert, Una Noche de Mariachi, on Wednesday in San Luis, Ariz.

 COURTESY PHOTO

SAN LUIS, Ariz. – Mexican folkloric music will liven a school stage here Wednesday when elementary students present the annual Noche de Mariachi concert.

Mariachi Gadsden, the Gadsden Elementary School District’s student mariachi group, presents the concert annually to raise funds to cover travel costs to take part in the International Mariachi Conference in Tucson and to perform at Disneyland.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you