Arizona Rep. Ruben Gallego sent a second letter to President Biden’s administration regarding funding allocations for the Shelter and Services Program, the program that is meant to support Arizona’s border communities for shelter and other services related to migrants released from the custody of the Department of Homeland Security.
According to Gallegos, who represents the 3rd Congressional District, the current funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency will be depleted in just a few short months. Specifically, $11 million allocated to Yuma County will be spent down in less than 8 months, he said.
He also indicated that $8.4 million allocated to Pima County will be spent down in less than two months and $4.3 million allocated to Maricopa County will be spent down in 2 to 4 months, depending on the services provided.
Gallego addressed the letter to DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayarkos, noting that in June he wrote directly to FEMA to express his disagreement with shifting funding away from border communities and toward interior states during the transition from the Emergency Food and Shelter Program-Humanitarian to the Shelter and Services Program.
“As I stated in that letter, ‘This funding shift has resulted in a much larger share being allocated to non-border states, leaving cities, counties and nonprofits in Arizona short on the resources they need to both adequately respond to border crossings and continue to provide services to residents,’” Gallego wrote.
“After continued conversations with entities in Arizona whose funding has been altered under the new allocation, it is clear Arizona’s communities face potentially dire funding cliffs,” he added.
His letter pointed out that not only are the funding amounts inadequate, but the red tape on how Arizona’s border communities can spend their funds is arbitrary. For example, spending caps are on categories such as transportation and non-congregate shelter, Gallego stated.
The representative previously urged FEMA to reconsider its funding allocations for the Shelter Services Program to support Arizona’s border communities better.
Gallego concluded his most recent letter by reflecting on FEMA’s response to the first SSP letter he sent to the agency.
“In their response to my June letter to FEMA, the agency said they ‘are grateful for the frontline work being done in your community to offer comprehensive care and support to noncitizen migrants.’ I hope that gratefulness extends to supporting the frontline work being done by Arizonans at the border, who work every day to ensure migrants are not sleeping in the streets of our communities,” he wrote.
Gallegos said that FEMA’s decision to allocate SSP funds away from Arizona’s border communities and instead toward non-border entities leaves the state’s cities, counties and nonprofits at risk, undermining their ability to respond to border crossings safely and effectively.
He noted that he has continued to press FEMA for answers on how they will support Arizona’s border communities following the end of Title 42.
Title 42 is a public health rule issued in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Under the order, Border Patrol had been able to turn away asylum seekers at the border and/or return them to their country of origin.
After communicating with Arizona border leaders, Gallego sent four letters to Biden administration officials and Congress requesting specific resources these communities need to reduce the burden lifting Title 42 will have on them and their residents.