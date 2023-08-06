Arizona Rep. Ruben Gallego sent a second letter to President Biden’s administration regarding funding allocations for the Shelter and Services Program, the program that is meant to support Arizona’s border communities for shelter and other services related to migrants released from the custody of the Department of Homeland Security.

According to Gallegos, who represents the 3rd Congressional District, the current funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency will be depleted in just a few short months. Specifically, $11 million allocated to Yuma County will be spent down in less than 8 months, he said.

