Firefighters from the Yuma Fire Department responded to a fire on Tuesday that was reported at a residence in the block of South Hinckley Drive.
According to information provided by spokesperson Mike Erfert, the call came in at about 11:15 a.m. and when firefighters arrived on scene, they saw smoke coming from the garage of a home.
After forcing open the overhead door on the garage, firefighters found a quad ATV on fire inside. The fire was quickly extinguished, and the ATV was removed from the garage.
Erfert added that the fire was stopped before it could spread beyond the immediate area of the ATV, which had sustained significant damage.
A resident was home at the time the fire was discovered and safely evacuated the house. There were no injuries and the home was able to be reoccupied.
The cause of the fire has not been determined.