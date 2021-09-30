Thieves stripped a Yuma school’s garden shed clean on Tuesday, but thanks to the community, the garden will grow on.
Gary A. Knox Elementary School’s garden was the target of vandalism and theft Tuesday night.
The school reported on social media Wednesday that nearly everything had been taken and the Yuma Police Department had been contacted.
But in a surprising turn of events for the school, members of the community have stepped up with tool, cash and gift card donations.
Knox Principal Laura Hurt shared with the Yuma Sun that she made the post on the school’s Facebook account in hopes that it would be shared and people might report any suspicious sales of garden tools.
“That was truly my intent,” she said, “but it took a different direction. People started sharing and messaging me wanting to help and rebuild. It’s just been phenomenal and heartwarming … That’s why I think so many people live in Yuma and love it so much. Yuma sticks together.”
Hurt explained that the garden at Knox is a point of pride for the school. “Our [agricultural] science program is something that makes students proud to go to Gary Knox, so to see that really made an impact on our kids and our staff,” she said. “It was heartbreaking.”
A group of Kindergarten students had been the ones to report a hole in the fence to the school’s custodian, who saw water-measuring funnels laying in the dirt and tracked footsteps to the garden shed. Upon reaching the shed, he saw that the latch had been broken and the doors were destroyed. YPD was able to take fingerprints from the scene.
What made the theft even worse, according to Hurt, was that the school had been planning on planting everything Thursday. Now, thanks to the community donations, the school is back on track with those plans.
Hurt shared that despite having had an inventory of tools from eight years’ worth of accumulation, donations from Prison Hill Brewery, the City of Yuma Fire Department, State Farm Insurance, Home Depot, Leto’s Rentals and other members of the community will enable the school to rebuild its garden.
The school is grateful for the support. Hurt noted that donations had come in from community members that weren’t affiliated with Gary Knox School. She feels it shows that Yumans really care about the well-being of children.
She said that the school will be presenting the news of the donations to its students Thursday and will be using it as a teaching opportunity that good things can happen in the midst of bad times.
“We’re going to be okay,” she said. “We’re going to be able to rebuild.”
Hurt encourages members of the community to report any suspicious sales of garden equipment as well as any other information about the case to the Yuma Police Department. Individuals may do so by calling YPD at 928-373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.
