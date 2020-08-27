9 a.m. Aug. 27, 2020: Correction: An article in Thursday’s edition of the Yuma Sun incorrectly identified Principal Laura Hurt of Gary A. Knox Elementary School. This story has been corrected to reflect the right information. The Sun regrets the error.
4:30 a.m. Aug. 27, 2020 - Gary A. Knox Elementary School, housed by Crane School District, is the first-time recipient of a 21st Century Community Learning Centers (CCLC) Grant to fund on-site afterschool enrichment activities.
Authorized under the Elementary and Secondary Education Act (ESEA), the five-year, $540,000 grant allows schools to provide safe, on-site learning opportunities that “emphasize standards-based academic enrichment” in reading, math and other areas of education.
According to a press release from the district, the grant aligns with Crane’s “goals and priorities outside the instructional day” and will be used to offer students engaging summer and afterschool programs for coding, movie-making, cooking and gardening, which complements the school’s “Garden of Learning” – a collaborative agricultural and health education initiative with JV Smith Companies.
“We have longed for a comprehensive afterschool program for our kids and, therefore, I’m thrilled that we will have the opportunity to implement the 21st CCLC program,” said Principal Laura Hurt. “It will be exciting and beneficial for our students to be able to participate in quality afterschool activities.
Echoed by Crane Assistant Superintendent Mike Hoffman, the grant will “enhance and amplify all the wonderful things already happening at Knox.”
Valley Horizon Elementary, another Crane district school, recently received a one-year extension of the same grant, which has fueled learning opportunities in coding, FIRST LEGO League and arts and crafts.
“The 21st Century program at Valley Horizon has been key in extending our school day to enrich student learning through innovative, challenge-based projects that focus on the foundations of a STEAM and disguised-learning curriculum,” said Valley Horizon Principal Ana Noriega.
According to the district’s mitigation plan, accessible at craneschools.org/Fall20201.aspx, each school will determine its own ability to provide grant-funding extracurricular activities in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines as well as protocols set by the district and the grant.