Gas guzzler: Gas prices jump in Arizona to $4+ and rising

Gas prices average in Arizona at $4.295 per gallon, higher than the average in the U.S., according to AAA. As motorists head into summer, prices are likely to keep creeping up.

 Photo by Sierra Alvarez/Cronkite News

PHOENIX – Gas prices in Arizona have been steadily growing since last March, with a 62.5-cent increase on average for a gallon of regular over the last month, according to AAA. And, as motorists head into summer, prices are likely to keep creeping up.

The average price for a gallon of regular gas in Arizona reached $4.29 on Monday. That’s lower than it was about this same time last year, according to the auto and travel company, but still 79 cents higher than the national average this week of nearly $3.51.

