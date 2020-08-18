U.S. Rep. Paul Gosar (AZ-04) and Arizona Republican Party Chairwoman Kelli Ward were in Yuma on Monday, one day ahead of President Donald Trump’s visit, to speak with volunteers at a training session focused on registering new Republican voters.
While she did not provide any numbers, Ward told the small group of volunteers present that the Republican Party has surpassed the Democrats in the number of new registered voters in Arizona.
With Arizona and Yuma County poised to be battlegrounds, Ward added that she believed that rural voters across the state were going to make the difference in deciding the outcome of the Nov. 3 election.
She also called the Democratic ticket of Joe Biden and running mate Kamala Harris the most radical platform – policy-wise – that has ever been put forward by a major political party in this country.
“Joe Biden has been completely co-opted by these far leftists in the Democrat Party,” Ward said. “And he is not going kicking and screaming, he is going willingly.”
As for Harris, Ward said she has been ranked as the most liberal member of the Senate, as well as the 100th worst in terms of conservative principles.
“She is no moderate despite what the media would like people to believe. It is just false,” Ward said.
While face-to-face debates have been stymied by the coronavirus, Ward called for one, saying it is vital for voters to see what each candidate wants to do for the country.
“We know what President Trump wants us to do. He makes promises and he keeps them,” said Ward, who defeated Yuman Jonathan Lines to become head of the state’s Republican Party last year. “He has kept more promises than he has actually made.”
In citing the president’s accomplishments, Ward said he has decreased regulations, lowered taxes, made sure veterans have the health care they need and is building a wall to secure the country’s southern border
By contrast, she described his opponents wanting to raise taxes, pushing for open borders and giving 11 million illegal aliens who entered the country illegally amnesty.
During his remarks, Congressman Gosar pointed to the U.S. flag pin he was wearing on his jacket, saying it was upside down because the country is in distress and experiencing some very troubled times.
He specifically cited the violent protests happening around the country and the attacks on law enforcement, adding that the Democratic Party has not spoken out against them.
“Our country is on the knife’s edge, which is why we need to be fighting so hard,” Gosar said. “I never imagined anything like this ever happening in this country.”
Although a record number of people voted in the 4th Congressional District during the primary election, Gosar said Republicans need to carry the state. To do that however, rural Arizona must come out in force.
“A vote for a Libertarian, a Democrat or the Green Party, or whatever party other than the Republican Party, is a vote for anarchy, Marxism and is the end of what we know as the Constitution in this country.”
He also noted that if Trump gets four more years in office, he would likely get the opportunity to replace two U.S. Supreme Court judges, as well as many other lower court judges, replacing them with conservatives.
