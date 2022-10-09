Early voting begins
A man attaches his “I VOTED” sticker to his shirt after voting at the Martin Luther King Jr. Neighborhood Center, 300 S. 13th Ave., polling site in the August 2018 primary election.

 File photo by Randy Hoefy/Yuma Sun

With early voting for the Nov. 8 general election beginning this week, county and city officials are urging voters to get ready by registering to vote or checking their existing voter registration status.

REGISTRATION DEADLINE

