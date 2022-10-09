With early voting for the Nov. 8 general election beginning this week, county and city officials are urging voters to get ready by registering to vote or checking their existing voter registration status.
REGISTRATION DEADLINE
Early voting begins Wednesday. The deadline to register to vote is 11:59 p.m. Tuesday.
Yuma County residents may register to vote at ServiceArizona.com or check their current registration status and update their registration, if necessary, at My.Arizona.Vote.
Officials noted that those who have recently moved or changed their name or would like to change political party affiliation should update their registration status.
Locally, residents may contact Yuma County Voter Services at voterservices@yumacountyaz.gov or 928-373-6034.
EARLY VOTING
On Wednesday, voters on the Active Early Voter List will automatically receive by mail their early ballot. Those not on the list may request an early ballot at My.Arizona.Vote or by calling Yuma County Voter Services at 928-373-6034 no later than 5 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 28.
Early ballots must be returned to the County Recorder by 7 p.m. on Election Day. Voters may drop off early ballots at any of six secure ballot drop boxes located throughout Yuma County. These include the Yuma County Recorder’s Office, 102 S. Main St.; the Yuma County Main Library, 2951 S. 21st Drive; and the library branches in the Foothills, 13226 E. South Frontage Road; San Luis, 1075 N. 6th Ave; Somerton, 240 Canal St; and Wellton, 29790 San Jose Ave.
The Recorder’s Office drop box is available 24 hours a day, as are the libraries in the Foothills and San Luis. All other drop boxes are located inside the facilities and are available during business hours.
Any registered voter can vote early in person from Wednesday, Oct. 12, to Friday, Nov. 4.
In-person early voting is available Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the County Recorder’s Office. Voter identification is required to vote; a list of acceptable forms of identification can be found here: tinyurl.com/2wrtxz7h.
In-person voting locations on Election Day can be found on the Voter & Election Services webpage, under the “Voting Locations” button, at tinyurl.com/3s3375yn.
For more information, visit the Voter & Election Services website or call 928-373-6034.
ON THE CITY BALLOT
Yuma voters will decide three at-large seats on the City Council and two propositions. Six council candidates are on the ballot; voters may select up to three candidates per ballot. Council candidates are at-large, not responsible for individual geographical areas. City elections are nonpartisan.
The six candidates vying for the three council seats are incumbent Gary Knight; Arturo Morales, a banker; Robert Scarborough, a business owner; Carol Smith, a nurse educator; Edward Thomas, a former council member; and Nicolle Wilkinson, a project manager director and architect.
City residents will also consider two propositions. Proposition 416, which is the city’s 2022 General Plan, and Proposition 417, the renewal of the city’s hospitality tax, which funds parks and recreation, tourism and the Yuma Crossing National Heritage Area.
Voters can learn more about these propositions, including exact text as it appears on their ballot, and arguments for and against the propositions, by reading the publicity pamphlet posted at www.yumaaz.gov/elections.
BY MARA KNAUB SUN STAFF WRITER
