Local cancer patients wanting the best information to tailor treatment plans to their exact, personal needs are turning to a source of wisdom found within the very cells of their body – “hidden” away in their genetic code.
Through genetic testing performed at Yuma Regional Medical Center Cancer Center, oncologists can determine whether a patient is predisposed to a type of cancer. They can even identify the specific mutation of that cancer and know precisely which treatment will work best for that patient.
Until recently, patients in the Yuma area had to travel to Phoenix, San Diego or Tucson to receive the genetic testing and counseling needed to determine their risk. That changed in 2019 when YRMC’s Cancer Center created a program that enables cancer patients in the area to receive genetic counseling and testing here at home.
“Our patients are grateful that we have testing here, so they do not have to drive far out of town in the middle of their cancer journey,” said Dr. Abhinav Chandra, oncologist and medical director at the Cancer Center. “They are happy that such a program exists right here in Yuma.”
Arizonans can currently only find genetic testing programs for cancer in Phoenix, Tucson and Yuma.
Genetic testing is most often used for certain types of cancers: breast, colon and gynecological. Testing can be conducted via swabs to the cheek or through blood samples.
Dr. Chandra says people who have a pattern of family members diagnosed with a certain type of cancer should discuss that history with their primary care provider to see if genetic testing would be a good option.
Locally, testing is currently only available for the Cancer Center’s current patients. Cancer Center specialists hope to expand that availability in the future.
Dr. Chandra explained that even though a patient may know they have cancer, so much more valuable and potentially life-saving information can be found at the genetic level.
“Genetic testing gives the patient and doctor more information to tailor the treatment and to minimize risk,” Dr. Chandra said. “People want to know their risk factor. If they have the mutation that represents a high risk for breast cancer, then they will be able to have treatment that will be different than the average person.”
He added: “Most people feel empowered by having this information. They definitely want to know.”
All of the center’s patients are screened to determine whether genetic testing could be beneficial for them.
The Cancer Center works with Myriad Genetics, a national molecular diagnostic company, to enable cancer patients in the Yuma area to receive genetic counseling and testing locally. This potentially life-saving access is especially important for Yuma residents because the nation is experiencing a shortage of genetic counselors. This association with the Cancer Center assures timely and convenient access.
“To facilitate patient consultations, Myriad hosts tele-education sessions with genetic counselors, including Spanish-speaking counselors when needed,” explained Erica Martinez, RN, an oncology nurse navigator at the Cancer Center. “If genetic testing is warranted, we collect samples from the patients and have them tested. When we receive the results, we can counsel them right here at our Cancer Center in Yuma.”
This work with genetic testing in Yuma has already earned honors, both local and national.
The genetic testing program earned the Cancer Center national recognition when it received the 2019 Innovator Award from the Association of Community Cancer Centers. “This award highlights the impact that this project brings to a community like ours,” Dr. Chandra said. The testing program also earned first place for Clinical Excellence and was named the Grand Champion during YRMC’s 2019 QUALITY Hall of Fame Awards.