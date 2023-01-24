It’s called the world’s largest treasure-hunting game and this February, the treasure is discovering Yuma.

  • On Feb. 2-8, South West Arizona Geocachers (SWAG) is hosting a series of events for geocachers from all over the world.

Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you