It’s called the world’s largest treasure-hunting game and this February, the treasure is discovering Yuma.
- On Feb. 2-8, South West Arizona Geocachers (SWAG) is hosting a series of events for geocachers from all over the world.
But what is geocaching? Geocaching.com describes the hobby as a treasure hunt. There are “over 3 million cleverly hidden containers called geocaches hidden all over the world just waiting to be found.” Hobbyists download the Geocaching app and set forth on finding the geocaches. But it’s more than just about finding a container.
- “The container can be anything as small as a pill bottle up to a can or whatever and most of the stuff in it is what we call swag,” said Edward Benedict, a SWAG member. “It’s toys, lanyards, whatever people have and a logbook in there they can sign off. But you see, it’s not so much as what’s in the container. It’s getting there. It gets you around in nature. It gets you using GPS to get there and you go to some places that you may never have seen before in your life around Yuma. I’ll tell you what, if you don’t know your way around the town, you go geocaching and you’ll learn that town in no time.”
- SWAG member Deb Smith explained that geocaching has existed since 2000 when Global Positioning System (GPS) technology was declassified by the U.S. government.
“They expanded and codified GPS; they made it more complex,” she said. “So the old version of GPS was allowed to be released for use by the public and this group of scientists who were on a listserv together said, ‘Let’s let’s see what this baby can do.’ One of them in Oregon went out in the woods and he hid a five-gallon bucket full of stuff. And he published the coordinates on this listserv and said, ‘I hid a five-gallon bucket in the woods, see if you guys can find it.’ And so they went and they found it according to the GPS coordinates and that’s how (geocaching) was born.”
While Geocaching is headquartered in Seattle, events take place around the world. Yuma, in particular, is holding its 19th annual Mega Event at the West Wetlands Park on Sunday, Feb. 5 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Geocaching Mega Events are called mega when 500 people or more are expected to attend. With so many planning to attend, there will be plenty of opportunities to meet people and go geocaching. Admission is free and food and refreshments will be available for purchase from on-site vendors as well as event coins, shirts and collectible badges.
- Dan Sheppard, former SWAG president in charge of this year’s event, noted that the related events will be of great interest. From a Discovery series getting to know various stops in Yuma to a flash mob event where people will meet up and soon disperse to hit all the local restaurants, there’s something for everyone looking to get adventurous.
“We try to get people from from all over,” Sheppard said. “It gives Yuma lot of exposure, especially in February when they’re coming from the colder areas to come down here, see what’s going on. And like our Discovery Series, it takes people to different areas that people otherwise would never go to or wouldn’t know about.”
- Sheppard, Benedict and SWAG President Chuck Luke highlighted that Yuma’s Mega Event typically attracts people from all over the world. This year, there are geocachers planning to attend from Germany, Holland, France, Australia and other parts as well as plenty of people in the U.S. from the Northwest, San Diego, Tucson and Phoenix.
“We have thousands and thousands of geocaches,” Luke said. “Here it is a destination place across the nation for people to come to.”
What makes Yuma a destination, according to both Luke and Benedict, is the very fact that it’s a desert.
“There are probably over 5,000 caches just in the Yuma area,” Benedict said. “If you like to hike, there’s a cache on top of Telegraph Pass. There’s a cache – used to be, I haven’t looked for a while – on top of Castle Dome. You know where the bomber crash site is? A long time ago back in the ‘30s if I remember right, A bomber from the Marine Base took off and was going up over the Fortuna Mountains and it actually crashed in the mountains up there. They have a hike to go up there and there’s caches out because you can go out on the range there.”
Chuck Luke elaborated that caches might be put on places of interest like an old mine or a museum or a plane crash site – spots that people might otherwise never visit or learn about.
“There’s so much BLM land, so much state land and geocaching, we’re very conscious of our environment,” he continued. “We do clean-up events … We are very conscious about cleaning up the environment. if we are out and about, if we see a place that needs cleaning up, we usually arrange to get a cleanup going on and we’re actually known worldwide for that. It gets us out there with the wildlife. We’re out there seeing the wild burros, we see the wild bighorn sheep and the antelopes and the deer and the jackrabbits. And it’s an outdoor event that we’re just proud of that it’s here, we can use it and we can help it carry forward.”
- The outline of events is available at SWAG’s website. While not all events are hosted by SWAG, folks can learn more about all the social activities that will be available to them that week. Various events include getting to meet fellow geocachers, exploring Yuma and of course, the Mega Event with its activities and prize opportunities.
To learn more, visit http://yumaevent.com/. To register for events, sign in or create an account with Geocaching and log “will attend” at https://coord.info/GC9X7TN. Yumans are also welcome to swing by the Mega Event to learn more and are encouraged to have the Geocaching app downloaded on their phones to participate.
