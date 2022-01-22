SAN LUIS, Ariz. – The Gadsden Elementary School District (GESD) has seen a spike in COVID-19 cases, with 80 employees and 139 students testing positive for the virus in the last two weeks.
The information was announced by Omar Durón, assistant superintendent of the district, who pointed out that the number of cases is double what the district registered a year ago, at least among employees.
He reported that due to the cases, three classes were temporarily closed, which is done when at least three or more members of the class have tested positive for the virus.
Durón added that many of the workers and students who tested positive have already returned to their activities in schools, after being under monitoring at home for five days, following the new guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which recently reduced the recommended quarantine time.
“The protocols are no longer as strict as they were last year, the quarantine for people who test positive for COVID-19 has been reduced, and that is why they are coming back faster,” he said.
Durón highlighted that in the district most of the employees are vaccinated, and that most only present mild symptoms.
"We have given our staff and students the opportunity to get vaccinated, just for children last year we had two clinics in which 1,500 vaccines were applied," he added.
Regarding attendance at classes in person, Durón pointed out that most of the nearly 5,000 students in the district are taking face-to-face classes in classrooms, and only 430 do so online.
He added that the intention is to increase the presence of students in schools, but under care and protocols that reduce the risk of spreading the virus.
“We want all the children to attend face-to-face classes, that is why we keep the security protocols at the top. As great as our online program is, education in person, in classrooms, is always going to be better,” he said.
Durón noted there are plans to offer another vaccination clinic in February, on a date to be confirmed.