The Humane Society of Yuma is offering free microchips for pets today from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at its shelter on 4050 S Avenue 4 1/2 E. Per a press release from HSOY, they’re using the day to celebrate its shelter and give back to the community.
“Microchipping is one of the most important gifts we can give to our pets,” said Annette Lagunas, Executive Director of HSOY. “Microchipping can truly save the life of your pet while also keeping the population at the shelter down.”
She explained that animal control officers, the shelter and veterinary clinics have microchip scanners that can scan your pet and have it returned to you rather than brought to the shelter.
“We all know that accidents happen and an updated microchip can mean a lot to your pet that is simply scared and unsure about how to get home,” she said.
The microchips are especially helpful in a year when the shelter has seen a large increase in stray animals. As Yuma’s only animal shelter, they report that they take in thousands of pets each year. In 2020, there was a decrease in strays, but 2021 has brought a large increase.
By having more pets microchipped, the odds of animals going to the shelter that already have a home decrease.
“We are blessed to have some of the greatest supporters who have made this event possible,” said Lagunas. “Microchips usually run our community members $20 but for this one day we will be able to provide these chips for free all day long.”
But pet owners or animal lovers who have no need for a microchip can also support HSOY today.
In addition to the microchip clinic, there will be a supply drive where people can bring a gift for a shelter animal. Individuals can bring wet/dry cat and dog food, kitten milk replacement (KMR), toys, blankets, Miracle Nipples (for small animals) and Kuranda beds.
HSOY also reports that Santa will be visiting the shelter today from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., noting today will be a “great day to come to the shelter, pick up a new friend or just come say hi.”
To learn more about the shelter, visit https://www.hsoyuma.com.
