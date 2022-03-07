Ever thought of simulating your own economy for your own town? The task may sound daunting, but students at C.W. McGraw, Roosevelt and Dorothy Hall Elementary Schools are up for the challenge. As part of a Junior Achievement (JA) course on financial literacy, students have interviewed for jobs and are getting ready to visit Tempe and bring their simulation to life later this month at JA BizTown.
Mark De Young, who teaches JA in addition to fourth grade at C.W. McGraw, explained that the course teaches financial literacy as well as college and career readiness. At McGraw, JA kids meet three times a week for an hour before school and learn about financial responsibility, the civic duty of paying taxes and voting, entrepreneurship, how to get a job and fill out a job application among other things.
Students at McGraw, Roosevelt and Dorothy Hall spent the last week of February and the first week of March putting these skills into practice. Local people came to interview students for the jobs that’ll be simulated in BizTown. Their involvement – like the implementation of JA BizTown – was facilitated by the nonprofit organization, United Way of Yuma County.
Karina Jones, executive director for United Way of Yuma County, explained that United Way has been funding the implementation of the curriculum for over five years now. While Yuma School District One is offsetting some of the cost, United Way raises and provides funds for curriculum and transportation. One way local donors get to be involved is precisely through these interviews.
Jones shared PHD Plumbing, the Yuma International Airport and Republic Services of Yuma as well as a local pediatrician and firefighter were among those interviewing students, who reportedly performed well.
“I not only got to see the kids interview, I was part of the process,” Jones said. “It was mind-blowing to see how well the kids were prepared. We were asking questions like ‘What would make you a good employee?’ and ‘Can you tell us what you know about the job?’ and the kids were giving relevant answers.
“They weren’t coming into this curriculum blind … they were taught to shake our hands, make eye contact and say, ‘Thank you for your time.’”
After the interviews, De Young had explained that students are assigned jobs based on their interview scores. After the simulated company is formed, students create business plans that include an advertising plan and budget, which also entails a pricing plan and business model.
And the excitement doesn’t stop there: a mayor and town officials are also elected. Once late March hits, the students will head to Tempe for what De Young and Jones consider to be like a finale for the course. Among the programs offered by JA of Arizona, JA BizTown specifically puts kids’ skills to work as employees for a day in an on-site facility that features more than 40 different businesses and industries.
“Imagine a complete office full of cubicles and each cubicle is like a mini store and in each storefront they have, they’re paying bills, paying employees and marking items,” De Young said.
For United Way, the biggest challenge in funding is covering the cost of transportation to Tempe, but they’re still taking the kids thanks to a grant from Goodwill of Central and Northern Arizona. Jones credits the abundance of partnerships for the continued implementation of JA BizTown.
Once in the simulated town, Jones said students will take on a wide variety of jobs from senior bank teller to solar panel engineer to radio host to ophthalmologist.
“They’re putting into practice what they learned over the course of 14 to 16 weeks,” Jones said. “The biggest thing is that this program gives students an opportunity for experiencing what it’s like in the real world.”
Although the students were nervous preparing for interviews, they’re excited to go to BizTown and they’ve come away from the interviews feeling a lot more confident.
“I learned how to prepare for my future,” said fourth-grader Tiannah Perez.
Fourth-grader Isaac Nuñez said, “These interviews taught me how to get a better job.”
For community members interested in getting involved, Karina Jones encourages them to contact United Way of Yuma County. The opportunities to help are plentiful.
To learn more about United Way, visit https://www.liveunitedyuma.org/.
Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.