The Yuma Territorial Prison hosted the series “Ghost Brothers: Lights Out” a few months back. The episode created at the historic prison is now airing on Discovery Plus.
Episode 4 – “Cross My Heart” – began streaming Saturday, April 24. In this episode, paranormal crusaders Dalen Spratt, Juwan Mass and Marcus Harvey “do time in the most haunted penitentiary in the Wild West. They delve into ghost stories and uncover gruesome truths to confront the terrifying paranormal presences lurking inside the infamous Yuma Territorial Prison,” according to the episode description.
“Ghost Brothers” follows three Atlanta-based best friends, a celebrity barber and two fashion designers, with a strong curiosity in the unknown. The series debuted Saturday, April 17 exclusively on discovery+ with three new episodes at launch, and five additional episodes following every Saturday. Find the trailer on YouTube.
The candid and unorthodox paranormal investigators explore disturbed hotspots across the country, checking out and sizing up local legends and supernatural stories. They are ready to expose the haunted holdouts still hanging around these locations … and why they don’t leave.
Harvey and Mass kick off each investigation by entering haunted sites without any prior knowledge of the paranormal territory they are walking into. Spratt, on the other hand, knows all the creepy history. Observing from his own mission control center, he guides his friends through the most active areas of the property. Going in blind, Marcus and Juwan must discover for themselves what matches up with the legend and what does not.
In 2019, USA Today readers voted the prison the nation’s Most Haunted Destination and the second most in 2020. USA Today reported that the historic prison has long had a reputation as a “hub of paranormal activity,” with stories of the “spirits of inmates on death row, a woman wandering the banks of the nearby Colorado River looking for her drowned daughter and a small child in a red dress who pinches passersby.”
From 1876 to 1909, the prison housed 3,069 men and women convicted of crimes in the Arizona Territory. Once the prison closed down, it became the temporary home of Yuma High School, leading to the adoption of the “Criminal” mascot.
The prison has hosted about a half a dozen film crews over the last few years, including the Travel Channel’s “Ghost Adventures,” a Buzzfeed team that spent the night, Food Network’s “The Great Food Truck Race” and a few moviemakers.
It’s also received national accolades as a tourist attraction. Tripadvisor, an online travel company, named the Yuma Territorial Prison State Historic Park a 2020 Travelers’ Choice Winner, a title bestowed on attractions considered to be in the top 10% of attractions worldwide.
The historic prison is located at 220 Prison Hill Road. Park hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Monday and closed Tuesday and Wednesday. Masks are required when visiting the ranger stations, restrooms, stores, or historic buildings. Masks are also required while outside if social distancing cannot be maintained.
The cost is $8 for adults, $6 for seniors 62 and over, $4 for children ages 7 to 13, and free for children 6 and under.
For more information, visit www.yumaprison.org or call 928-783-4771.