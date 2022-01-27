The Yuma Union High School District’s Career and Technical Education (CTE) department came through for its film and television production students last Thursday. The CTE programs at Gila Ridge High School and San Luis High School collaborated on a Film and TV Production Festival. The festival was held at Gila Ridge on Jan. 20 and allowed students a new look at working in the industry.
“(The) film festival (was)a great opportunity for YUHSD students to learn from industry professionals who are from our local communities and businesses,” said GRHS Film and TV Production teacher James Kuzniak. “Getting this mentorship first-hand will help ensure that our students are college and career ready when they graduate.”
According to a press release from YUHSD, the event spanned nearly six hours and featured eight breakout sessions. Presentations were made that covered the basics of flash photography, creating and curating YouTube-specific content and tips and tricks for color grading among other subjects.
The Film and TV Production programs at Gila Ridge and San Luis are run by teachers James Kuzniak and Carlos Ambriz respectively. Of their students, 65 attended the event and found the opportunity essential.
“I want to get into the film industry when I’m older,” said Rebeca Flores, a junior at Gila Ridge. “So, this whole event will really help me out to learn more stuff about the industry. I’m really grateful and thankful to be in it.”
YUHSD shared that the film fest included presentations by the following industry experts: Dan Golding from Hokan Media, Daniel Rodriguez from DR Photo and Video, Luis Ortiz from 310 Media, photojournalist Chris Chavez, Eli Camarillo from the YouTube vlog Damian and Deion in Motion, Ernesto Campuzano from MaxPreps, photographer and videographer Cristofer Drewick and radio host Jonathan Porter.
Golding, a 20-year industry veteran, expressed in YUHSD’s press release that the importance of the film festival was in letting students know about their options.
“I was invited here to speak to the kids about my experiences as being a professional filmmaker and share with them what it takes to possibly make a career out of this,” he said. “It’s to let them know there’s all these different opportunities and jobs that they can do for a career path.”
To learn more about CTE at YUHSD, visit https://www.yumaunion.org/Page/55.