Community engagement was high at the Yuma Union High School District’s governing board meeting for February. A total of 10 individuals came up to speak during the call to the public and their biggest concern was regarding security protocols at Gila Ridge High School in the aftermath of the Jan. 30th incident involving two students and a possible firearm in the school parking lot.
Although there was no evidence of shots fired and one suspect had been taken into custody, many questions have been lingering in parents’ minds.
“My first question is what is the actual protocol for an emergency?” asked parent Veronica Romero. “Are the staff members and the students aware of that protocol, and do they ever practice any type of emergency protocols within the school? There seemed to be a frantic within the students where they didn’t know what to do because teachers … weren’t aware what the actual protocol was for what happened.”
Another parent, Jenni Beck, expressed dissatisfaction with a lack of communication from the district on what might happen the day after – whether there might be a larger police presence on campus or if it would be safe to send kids to school. She further noted that she had to rely on social media to seek additional information but hearsay remained, clouding her understanding.
“I was curious as to will we really know what happened in the entire situation,” she said. “I heard that there were students from school involved in the shooting: Were they all Gila Ridge and are they all coming back to school?”
YUHSD sent out a letter to parents Wednesday, Feb. 15, but Chief Communications Officer Eric Patten and Gila Ridge Principal Kathy Hoover also sat down with the Yuma Sun to discuss the parents’ chief concerns.
“If a parent has a concern or wants more information about how we handle things or what our protocols are, they’re always welcome to contact me,” Hoover began. “They’re always welcome to call the school, set up an appointment to have a phone call. In fact, I’ve had dozens of phone calls and meetings with parents since Monday’s incident of those that were willing to come and speak with me directly. And most of those, if not all of those, conversations went very well.”
Hoover explained that the school has prescribed protocols in place which are reviewed at the beginning of the year before students set foot on campus.
“We review those with all of our teachers and staff,” she said. “We have practice opportunities for lockdown drills and fire drills throughout the school year … It’s always kind of a juggle determining when to do them and how to not disrupt instruction as much as possible because that’s our core business. So we try to do it in a way that doesn’t disrupt the school day too much.
“Monday’s lockdown procedures happened at a time that we don’t typically practice because we want students in classes with the teacher where they can review the protocols and practice together.”
While protocols exist for lockdowns during passing periods, students hadn’t practiced them previously in favor of practicing with their teachers in classrooms.
“That’s something we learned – we should probably practice those as well rather than if it were to happen in the middle of the class period,” Hoover commented. “So there’s things we learn with each practice opportunity and in this case, a real opportunity. We always go back and debrief what went well, what part of our protocols do we want to change or shift and we did that.”
She explained that the school debriefed with its teachers, with its leadership team and with the Yuma Police Department.
“There’s always learning to be done in any time we do a practice run or a real run of those types of emergency protocols,” she said. “But they are in place and they did work very well on that day. At times students don’t know they’re working well because they’re just worried about what’s going and so it seems frantic or it may seem concerning at the time. But the majority of the student feedback that we’ve received was that it went well.
“Many of the parents that I spoke with wanted me to thank the teachers on their behalf for how calm it went for their students and so we did have a lot of positive feedback. And when the parents shared concerns or ideas for change, I receive those welcomingly. I want to know what they think we could improve on – that’s something we always want to do.”
And while some parents were frustrated with the timing of communication updates that day, Eric Patten stated that the district’s first priority in sending updates is accuracy.
“We need to make sure that the message that’s going out is accurate,” he said. “If I send a message immediately after hearing what was going on here, I would have had bad information for parents or would have actually made the situation scarier or worse because I didn’t have all the facts. And so when we’re going to send a message, we want to be as specific as possible and transparent as possible but we have to have all that information and that takes time, too.”
Hoover added that as a principal, her main responsibility is maintaining the safety and security of the school and partnering with YPD.
“I know that people in this day and age want information right now and as fast as possible and in an incident like this, that’s just not always possible,” she said. “That’s just not always something that can be done and we know that we have to rely on parents trusting our professionalism, trusting our protocols. And that can be scary when it’s a real lockdown. I understand that parents have some discomfort with that. But ultimately, if the message took a while to get out, it’s because we had to take that time to secure the school and make sure that kids and staff were safe.”
Another experience some parents faced was that they hadn’t realized they weren’t opted in to direct communications from the district or hadn’t updated their contact information.
“Our messaging system directly to parents is called Blackboard Communications or Blackboard Connect,” Patten said. “We use that to email and text families at all six of our schools and you can divide it up specifically by campus by grade, whatever. If you’re a parent and you have not opted in or you have bad contact information in the system, like old contact information, you don’t check your email – there’s all kinds of factors that could go into place as to a parent not finding out what’s going on.”
Patten shared that the first message was sent at approximately 8:41 a.m. on the day of the incident, which was about 19 minutes after the school went into lockdown and about 10 minutes after he was informed of the situation.
Information sent through texts tends to be limited for the district’s communications due to character limits but parents receiving communications would have learned of the lockdown, the time it started and when YPD was on the scene. Six messages in total were sent out regarding what was happening and about school returning the next day.
“If your information isn’t right in the system, they’re not going to get it,” Patten reiterated. “If (parents) have opted out or unsubscribed to emails because they’re sick of getting the attendance emails or something like that, they’re not going to get those emergency ones either.
“So what I have encouraged parents that have had this concern at other campuses … Verify in Synergy in ParentVUE, our student information system, that your email and your phone number are correct. The phone number in the system, make sure that it’s not your work line that doesn’t receive text messages. Check all that stuff and verify that you have opted to receive texts and emails or calls – all of the things that you want.”
Patten noted that in situations where there are two parents as contacts, there might be only one set as a primary contact while the other might have opted out of communications. If both wish to stay on top of communications, he also encourages them to review their information. Should parents still have issues or questions with the process, they can call their child’s school for help.
“That’s my first solution to the people that are saying that they didn’t receive communication at all or didn’t know what was going on,” he said. “Follow the school social accounts and that isn’t specific even to Gila Ridge, that’s something district-wide that would be a great practice for our families in light of what happened a couple of weeks ago here. Even if you have a student that goes to San Luis or Yuma High or anywhere else, that should prompt you to go check and make sure that your information is updated in Synergy as well.”
In regards to one parent’s question about the school’s protocols for emergencies, Eric Patten stated that the district can’t provide those details publicly.
“As a generality, schools do not typically provide public details of their emergency operations plans and some of those reasons are obvious: A potential person who wanted to cause harm to a school or a potential threat to a school could then utilize those plans that were made public against us,” he said. “But I can assure everyone that each of our six high schools, including our district office, has emergency operation plans. It’s something that’s reviewed every year around June in coordination with law enforcement and others.”
He stated that the district has plans for a wide range of situations, from active shooters to chemical threats to air conditioning failures.
When asked whether Gila Ridge is a safe place to be, Hoover affirmed that it is.
“I wouldn’t continue working at a school that wasn’t safe for kids,” she assured. “We have protocols in place, we have practice opportunities for students and staff when it comes to emergency concerns. All of our staff did a fantastic job coming together and getting kids where they needed to be. Every school is going to have safety concerns – that’s why we have those partnerships with our school resource officers and that’s why we have security personnel.
“Our teachers take an active role in in helping with supervision in the common areas on campus. So yes, this school is a safe place to attend. There will be student disciplinary incidents that occur and we deal with those swiftly and according to our governing board policy and our student handbook.”
