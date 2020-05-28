In three weeks’ time, Gila Ridge High School seniors rose to the occasion to procure the state’s highest increase in Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) completions for the 2019-2020 school year.
In partnership with the Governor’s Office of Education and Achieve60AZ, this peak in FAFSA completion was part of a 21-day virtual challenge created by the Arizona Commission for Postsecondary Education to promote the application during distance learning.
“Your school’s commitment to increase FAFSA completions among your students is recognized throughout Arizona,” said FAFSA Challenge Project Coordinator Julie Sainz in an award letter to Gila Ridge administrators. “Thank you for going above-and-beyond to increase your school’s FAFSA completion rate and ensure more Arizona students are equipped to pursue postsecondary success.”
The school was awarded a laptop to gift to a graduating senior who completed his or her FAFSA.
Gila Ridge is the second Yuma Union High School District campus to receive top prize in one of the state’s FAFSA challenges. Earlier this month, San Luis High School was awarded for having the highest overall FAFSA completion rate amongst Arizona high schools.